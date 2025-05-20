How to watch New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The New York Yankees (27-19) are set to open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, sending promising right-hander Will Warren to the hill against veteran lefty Patrick Corbin and the surging Texas Rangers (25-23).
Texas rolls into the Bronx riding a wave of confidence after stringing together an impressive run earlier this month. The Rangers swept the Rockies and managed to split a four-game set with the Astros, holding Houston to just a dozen total runs in the process. Sitting just 2.5 games out of the top spot in the AL West, Texas has put together a strong case for contention despite its ongoing road struggles — they’re five games under .500 away from Globe Life Field.
The Yankees, meanwhile, are wrapping up a productive homestand that’s seen them take back-to-back series. After dispatching the Mariners last week, New York welcomed the crosstown rival Mets for the latest installment of the Subway Series and took two of three. The Yankees outscored the Mets 16-7 over the weekend and have now improved to 6 games over .500 at home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.
New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
Date
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
Yankee Stadium
Location
The Bronx, New York
New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge continues to carry the Yankees’ offence, slugging his way to a .401 average with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. He currently leads all of Major League Baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging, a triple crown of dominance. Paul Goldschmidt is also heating up at the plate, posting a .339 average along with 11 doubles and five homers, though he ranks outside the top 100 in long balls. Cody Bellinger has quietly put together a 13-game hitting streak and is batting .415 over his last 10 contests, with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBIs during that stretch. Meanwhile, Trent Grisham has chipped in with 12 homers and a .267 average, adding further depth to the Yankees' lineup.
Warren is set to make his latest appearance after a solid outing last week against Seattle, where he allowed just two runs across five innings in a game New York ultimately won. The rookie has shown poise and effectiveness in his early starts.
Texas Rangers team news
Texas has its own offensive weapons to lean on, led by Wyatt Langford, who’s gone deep nine times to pace the Rangers. Langford sits 27th in the majors in homers and 100th in RBIs. Josh Jung has also been a key contributor, batting .282 with seven homers of his own, while Josh Smith leads the team in batting average at .303. Adolis García, meanwhile, has been the Rangers' top run producer with 24 RBIs.
Corbin, taking the ball for the series opener, is quietly putting together a bounce-back campaign. In his most recent outing, he delivered six solid innings against Colorado, allowing three runs and picking up the win. The longtime lefty seems to have rediscovered his rhythm this season.
New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/05/24
MLB
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
10 – 6
09/04/24
MLB
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
7 – 4
09/03/24
MLB
Texas Rangers
New York Yankees
4 – 8
08/11/24
MLB
New York Yankees
Texas Rangers
8 – 7
08/11/24
MLB
New York Yankees
Texas Rangers
4 – 9