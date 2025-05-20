+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
New York Mets v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees (27-19) are set to open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, sending promising right-hander Will Warren to the hill against veteran lefty Patrick Corbin and the surging Texas Rangers (25-23).

Texas rolls into the Bronx riding a wave of confidence after stringing together an impressive run earlier this month. The Rangers swept the Rockies and managed to split a four-game set with the Astros, holding Houston to just a dozen total runs in the process. Sitting just 2.5 games out of the top spot in the AL West, Texas has put together a strong case for contention despite its ongoing road struggles — they’re five games under .500 away from Globe Life Field.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are wrapping up a productive homestand that’s seen them take back-to-back series. After dispatching the Mariners last week, New York welcomed the crosstown rival Mets for the latest installment of the Subway Series and took two of three. The Yankees outscored the Mets 16-7 over the weekend and have now improved to 6 games over .500 at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: YES and RSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge continues to carry the Yankees’ offence, slugging his way to a .401 average with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. He currently leads all of Major League Baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging, a triple crown of dominance. Paul Goldschmidt is also heating up at the plate, posting a .339 average along with 11 doubles and five homers, though he ranks outside the top 100 in long balls. Cody Bellinger has quietly put together a 13-game hitting streak and is batting .415 over his last 10 contests, with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBIs during that stretch. Meanwhile, Trent Grisham has chipped in with 12 homers and a .267 average, adding further depth to the Yankees' lineup.

Warren is set to make his latest appearance after a solid outing last week against Seattle, where he allowed just two runs across five innings in a game New York ultimately won. The rookie has shown poise and effectiveness in his early starts.

Texas Rangers team news

Texas has its own offensive weapons to lean on, led by Wyatt Langford, who’s gone deep nine times to pace the Rangers. Langford sits 27th in the majors in homers and 100th in RBIs. Josh Jung has also been a key contributor, batting .282 with seven homers of his own, while Josh Smith leads the team in batting average at .303. Adolis García, meanwhile, has been the Rangers' top run producer with 24 RBIs.

Corbin, taking the ball for the series opener, is quietly putting together a bounce-back campaign. In his most recent outing, he delivered six solid innings against Colorado, allowing three runs and picking up the win. The longtime lefty seems to have rediscovered his rhythm this season.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09/05/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

New York Yankees

10 – 6

09/04/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

New York Yankees

7 – 4

09/03/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

New York Yankees

4 – 8

08/11/24

MLB

New York Yankees

Texas Rangers

8 – 7

08/11/24

MLB

New York Yankees

Texas Rangers

4 – 9

