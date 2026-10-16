Liga MX - Game Week 12 16 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Victoria

Today's game between Necaxa and Atlas will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Necaxa vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States on FOX Deportes. Live stream and TV channel details are listed below.

Necaxa host Atlas at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that matters to both clubs for very different reasons.

Necaxa, managed by Juan Reynoso, sit 17th in the Apertura standings and are in urgent need of points. Los Rayos have lost three of their last five league matches and have found goals and results difficult to come by in recent weeks.

Atlas arrive in Aguascalientes in a far more comfortable position. Hernan Crespo's side occupy sixth place in the table and head into this fixture with a degree of stability, though their form across the last five games has not been without its own inconsistencies.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight. Atlas claimed a 1-0 victory at this venue in January 2026, but the two sides have shared results fairly evenly across recent meetings.

For Necaxa, the stakes at home are clear. A defeat would deepen their troubles at the foot of the table, while Atlas will back themselves to take something from a side under pressure.

TV channel and live stream information for this Liga MX fixture is listed below.

How to watch Necaxa vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juan Reynoso has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for Necaxa ahead of this fixture. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Atlas head coach Hernan Crespo also has no confirmed absences reported at this stage. Any squad updates will be added ahead of the match.

Form

Necaxa head into this match with a difficult recent record, picking up one draw and one point from their last five Liga MX games after losses to CF America (2-4), Atletico de San Luis (1-3), and Puebla (0-1), along with draws against Tigres (1-1) and Pachuca (3-3). Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Pachuca on October 11. Los Rayos have scored nine goals across those five fixtures and conceded thirteen.

Atlas have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara on October 11, and they also drew 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional. Their sole win in this run came away at Tijuana, where they won 2-3. Crespo's side scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atlas won 1-0 at the Estadio Victoria in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atlas have won twice, Necaxa have won twice, and one match ended level, with a 0-0 draw in November 2024. The five encounters have produced a combined nine goals.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, Atlas sit sixth while Necaxa are 17th, with the visitors holding a significant advantage in the table over their hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Necaxa vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: