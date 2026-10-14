Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion De Goffert

Today's game between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia are listed below. The match is available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX.

NEC Nijmegen host Levski Sofia at Stadion De Goffert in Nijmegen in a Europa League fixture that matters for both clubs as they look to improve their standing in the competition.

Dick Schreuder's NEC side come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie, a result that continues a mixed run of form. Their Europa League campaign has been difficult so far, and they will need a strong performance at home to pick up points.

Levski Sofia arrive under Julio Velazquez having won their most recent outing, a 2-0 victory away to Cherno More Varna in the Bulgarian First Professional League. That win will have given the squad confidence heading into a continental fixture on the road.

Both clubs sit in the lower half of the Europa League standings, which makes this a match where the points carry real weight for anyone hoping to push up the table before the group stage concludes.

With contrasting domestic schedules and different levels of European experience, this promises to be a competitive encounter at De Goffert. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dick Schreuder takes charge of NEC Nijmegen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Levski Sofia are managed by Julio Velazquez for this trip to the Netherlands. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected before the match.

Form

NEC Nijmegen have recorded two draws and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie, and they also drew 1-1 with Go Ahead Eagles in September. The heaviest defeat in that run was a 5-0 loss to Juventus in the Europa League, followed by a 3-0 defeat to Cambuur. NEC have scored four goals and conceded 12 across those five fixtures.

Levski Sofia have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away win over Cherno More Varna in the First Professional League. They also beat CSKA 1948 1-0 earlier in the run, though they suffered a 2-4 defeat to CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup and lost 1-0 to Salzburg in the Europa League.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NEC Nijmegen and Levski Sofia.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, NEC Nijmegen sit in 36th place while Levski Sofia are placed 25th. Both clubs are outside the automatic qualification positions, giving this fixture added significance for either side looking to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: