WATCH: NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama showcases soccer skills with impressive free kick during Tokyo visit

The San Antonio Spurs star demonstrated his remarkable athletic versatility, stunning social media with footage of a perfectly executed free kick

AFP

WHAT HAPPENED

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama was captured on video scoring an impressive free kick during a casual pickup soccer game in Tokyo. The footage, which has been circulating widely on Twitter and Instagram, shows the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs center confidently stepping up to take a free kick and curling the ball perfectly into the top corner of the goal. The video appears to have been filmed during Wembanyama's visit to Japan, where the Frenchman participated in various basketball promotional activities as well.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Wembanyama's display of soccer skill adds another dimension to his already remarkable athletic profile. As one of the NBA's most unique talents, the 21-year-old Frenchman continues to defy traditional expectations about the limitations of extremely tall athletes. Furthermore, the crossover between basketball and soccer is increasingly common among elite athletes who grew up in Europe, where soccer remains the dominant youth sport.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With the 2024-25 NBA season having only recently concluded, Wembanyama will likely return to the U.S. soon to continue preparations for his third NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs.