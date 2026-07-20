Today's game between Nacional and Tigre will kick-off at Jul 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Nacional vs Tigre in the United States are listed below.

Nacional host Tigre in the Copa Sudamericana, with Jorge Bava's side looking to bounce back after a difficult run of domestic results.

The Uruguayan giants have been inconsistent in the Primera Division recently, and this continental fixture offers a chance to refocus. Gran Parque Central, one of the most storied grounds in South American football, provides the backdrop.

Tigre arrive from Argentina under Diego Dabove, carrying momentum from their Copa Sudamericana campaign. The Buenos Aires club currently sit second in Group A, which gives this fixture added weight for both sides.

Nacional's recent form has been patchy. A loss to Montevideo Wanderers last time out in the league will have stung, and Bava will need a response from his squad on the continental stage.

For Tigre, their last outing ended in a Copa Argentina defeat to Independiente Rivadavia, but their Sudamericana record shows resilience. Three draws and a win across their four group stage matches tells its own story.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Nacional vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nacional are managed by Jorge Bava, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigre head coach Diego Dabove is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Nacional have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Montevideo Wanderers in the Primera Division on July 17. Earlier in that run, they beat Juventud de las Piedras 2-1 and claimed a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Coquimbo Unido, though a 3-0 loss to Deportivo Maldonado stands out as a low point. Across those five games, Nacional scored five goals and conceded six.

Tigre have not won in their last five matches, recording one win, three draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on July 12. Their Sudamericana form includes a 2-0 win over Alianza Atletico and draws against America de Cali and CSD Macara. Tigre scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data between Nacional and Tigre is not currently available for this fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, Tigre currently sit in second place. Nacional's group stage position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nacional vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: