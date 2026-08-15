Liga MX - Game Week 4 15 Aug 2026 - 21:10 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and FC Juarez will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 9:10 PM.

Monterrey vs FC Juarez is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monterrey host FC Juarez at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Rayados arrive in decent shape. Matias Almeyda's side beat Nashville SC 2-1 in their most recent outing to advance in the Leagues Cup, a result that followed a 1-2 win over Inter Miami in the same competition. Monterrey have shown they can win against quality opposition, and returning to domestic action at home will suit a squad that has grown into the Leagues Cup format over recent weeks.

The contrast with FC Juarez could hardly be sharper. Pedro Caixinha's side sit bottom of the Apertura table and have struggled badly in Liga MX, losing three of their last five domestic matches including a 5-1 hammering by Club Universidad Nacional. Their Leagues Cup performances offered brief encouragement, but a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake in their final group game confirmed the limits of that progress.

Juarez's Liga MX form makes this a difficult trip. They have conceded freely in domestic competition and arrive at one of the toughest venues in the division with little to suggest that run is about to end.

Almeyda's squad will want to translate their cross-competition momentum into three points at home. For Caixinha, avoiding a heavy defeat while finding any foothold in the Apertura standings is the more pressing concern.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs FC Juarez live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Rayados, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Juarez manager Pedro Caixinha has similarly not released team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the away side, and further information will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Monterrey have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup on August 13, which followed a 1-2 victory over Inter Miami in the same competition on August 9. Before those wins, Rayados lost 1-2 to Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 5, then beat Atlas 2-0 in Liga MX on August 2. They fell 2-1 to Necaxa in their fifth match in the run. Almeyda's side have won three of their last four outings and have scored in each of their last five games.

FC Juarez have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup on August 12, a result that ended a run of back-to-back wins in the tournament against Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United. In Liga MX, Juarez lost 5-1 to Club Universidad Nacional on August 1 and 1-0 to CD Guadalajara on July 25. Caixinha's side have conceded 12 goals across their last five matches and kept no clean sheets in that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 when FC Juarez hosted Monterrey in Liga MX on March 14, 2026. Before that, Monterrey won 4-2 at home in October 2025, and Juarez claimed a 2-1 victory at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in February 2025. Across the last five Liga MX encounters, Monterrey hold the stronger record, winning three times to Juarez's one, with one draw. Rayados have scored 14 goals across those five meetings to Juarez's seven.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Monterrey sit fifth while FC Juarez are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: