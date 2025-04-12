Men's 3M Springboard Finals: Livestream, tv channel & how to watch 2025 Diving World Cup Windsor event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Men's 3M Springboard Finals Diving World Cup Windsor, as well as date, time and schedule.

After a thrilling curtain-raiser in Guadalajara, the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup shifts north to Windsor, Canada, for the second stop of the prestigious three-leg tour.

From April 10–13, the world's top divers will take center stage at the cutting-edge Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, continuing their pursuit of crucial qualification points on the road to May's Super Final in Beijing.

Canada won't just play host — they'll be a force to watch across several disciplines. With passionate home crowds expected to pack the stands and national pride on full display, the atmosphere promises to be electric as the competition ramps up on Canadian turf.

In the men's 3m springboard, Wang Zongyuan of China has firmly taken control of the leaderboard after a commanding performance in Guadalajara. The four-time Olympic medallist now sits comfortably atop the standings with a perfect 100-point haul, reinforcing his status as the man to beat heading into the next round.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch Men's 3M Springboard Finals World Aquatics Diving, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is Men's 3M Springboard Finals at Diving World Cup?

Date: Saturday, April 12

Time: 5:30 pm ET (Men's 3M Springboard Finals)

Venue: Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

Location: Windsor, Canada

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup runs for four days from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13. It will take place at Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Canada's top diving facility, in Windsor, Canada.

How to watch Men's 3M Springboard Finals at Diving World Cup Windsor

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Windsor on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 schedule

Date Time (ET) Event April 12 10:00 am Women's 3m Synchro Finals April 12 12:30 pm Men's 10m Synchro Finals April 12 3:00 pm Women's 10m Platform Finals April 12 5:30 pm Men's 3m Springboard Finals April 13 10:00 am Men's 3m Synchro Finals April 13 12:30 pm Women's 10m Synchro Finals April 13 3:00 pm Women's 3m Springboard Finals April 13 5:30 pm Men's 10m Platform Finals

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 events and notable participants

The women's 10m platform is shaping up to be another thrilling showdown between Chinese powerhouses Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan. The dynamic duo clinched gold together in the synchronized event at Paris 2024, but when it comes to the individual stage, it's Quan who's edged her compatriot at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This time, however, Chen drew first blood in Guadalajara, dazzling the judges with three of the competition's highest-scoring dives en route to the win and a perfect haul of 50 points. Quan settled for second with 414.40 points, just 4.95 behind. Rounding out the top three is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who teamed up with Lois Toulson for synchronized bronze in Paris and now sits third in the individual standings.

In the women’s 3m springboard, China has wasted no time asserting its dominance, with Chen Jia and seasoned double Olympic champion Chen Yiwen staking out the top two spots after the opening round. But keep a close eye on Maddison Keeney — the Australian ace who clinched silver in Paris has the poise, power, and precision to shake things up in Windsor. If she finds her rhythm, this contest could easily steal the spotlight as one of the weekend’s must-watch showdowns.

The men’s field is no less compelling. In the men's 10m platform, it was Randal Willars who made waves. The 22-year-old Mexican stunned the field to claim gold on home soil — a career breakthrough and a proud moment for Mexican diving.

With China's Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Likong breathing down his neck, Willars will need to summon another standout performance in Windsor to hold onto the top spot as the pressure intensifies in the second leg of the World Cup series.