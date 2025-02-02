How to watch today's Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will aim to extend their winning streak to four matches across all competitions when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon.

After a disappointing eighth-place finish under Erik ten Hag last season, the Red Devils have endured a turbulent campaign under Ruben Amorim, with their current trajectory suggesting this could be their worst-ever Premier League season. However, the Portuguese tactician has recently steadied the ship, guiding his side to improved performances in recent weeks.

Similarly, Crystal Palace had their sights set on a European push following a promising close to the 2023-24 season under Oliver Glasner. Yet, a sluggish start to the new campaign has left them stranded in mid-table, struggling to build momentum.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The match will be played at the Old Trafford on Sunday, February 2, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Man United have been handed a boost with Luke Shaw returning to first-team training, though the left-back is still easing his way back from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Their defensive options remain stretched, with Jonny Evans still sidelined after missing the last seven matches due to an undisclosed issue. Meanwhile, Mason Mount continues to endure a frustrating spell in Manchester, with the midfielder managing just eight Premier League appearances this term due to persistent injury woes.

With Kobbie Mainoo thriving in an advanced role during United’s Europa League outing in Romania on Thursday, Bruno Fernandes is expected to partner Manuel Ugarte in the heart of midfield for the hosts.

Crystal Palace team news

As for Crystal Palace, they have suffered a significant setback in training, with Chadi Riad now ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Following Trevoh Chalobah's return to Chelsea in early January, the Eagles are left with just three senior centre-backs, with Marc Guehi standing out as their most reliable option at the heart of the defense.

On a brighter note, midfielder Adam Wharton is nearing a return from a groin strain, having been sidelined since late October, giving the visitors a much-needed boost in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

