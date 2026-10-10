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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
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Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Sling TV

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Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Michael Carrick's United side come into this match having won just once in their last five games across all competitions. Back-to-back Premier League draws against Everton and Fulham, sandwiched around a defeat to Manchester City, paint a picture of a team struggling for consistency at home.

Tottenham arrive under Roberto De Zerbi with their own problems. Spurs have lost three of their last five and failed to score in two of those outings, though De Zerbi's side did hold both Everton and Nottingham Forest to goalless draws in the Premier League during that run.

The injury situation at Old Trafford is severe. Carrick is without a lengthy list of players, and the absences will test the depth of his available squad heading into what is a difficult fixture.

De Zerbi faces his own selection headaches, with several first-team regulars sidelined. Mathys Tel has been in fine form for France Under-21s during the international break, which will give the Tottenham manager at least one positive to consider as he builds his XI.

In the Premier League table, United sit 12th while Tottenham occupy the bottom position. Both clubs need points badly, though for very different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireL. ShawL. ShawS. LaceyS. LaceyY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesB. MbeumoB. MbeumoM. CunhaM. CunhaA. KinskyA. KinskyA. GrayA. GrayM. van de VenM. van de VenA. RobertsonA. RobertsonJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeR. BentancurR. BentancurSavioSavioS. TonaliS. TonaliM. KudusM. KudusC. GallagherC. GallagherO. MarmoushO. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • R. De Zerbi

Michael Carrick is dealing with a significant injury list for this fixture. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all unavailable. The projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw forming the back four, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Roberto De Zerbi is also short of options. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven are all listed as unavailable. Tottenham's projected starting XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Sandro Tonali in midfield and Dominic Solanke leading the line.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-3 by Brighton in the Carabao Cup before that. United did record a convincing 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK during that run, though their Premier League record across those five games reads as inconsistent.

Tottenham have won none of their last five, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Spurs drew 0-0 with both Everton and Nottingham Forest in the league, and lost 0-2 to Newcastle United in their opening fixture of this five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawTottenham Hotspur
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Manchester United in February 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have the stronger record, with two wins to United's one, and two draws. Spurs won the Europa League meeting between the clubs in May 2025 and also took a 1-0 Premier League victory at home in February 2025, though United claimed the most recent encounter at Old Trafford convincingly.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 12th while Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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