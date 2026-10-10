Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Michael Carrick's United side come into this match having won just once in their last five games across all competitions. Back-to-back Premier League draws against Everton and Fulham, sandwiched around a defeat to Manchester City, paint a picture of a team struggling for consistency at home.

Tottenham arrive under Roberto De Zerbi with their own problems. Spurs have lost three of their last five and failed to score in two of those outings, though De Zerbi's side did hold both Everton and Nottingham Forest to goalless draws in the Premier League during that run.

The injury situation at Old Trafford is severe. Carrick is without a lengthy list of players, and the absences will test the depth of his available squad heading into what is a difficult fixture.

De Zerbi faces his own selection headaches, with several first-team regulars sidelined. Mathys Tel has been in fine form for France Under-21s during the international break, which will give the Tottenham manager at least one positive to consider as he builds his XI.

In the Premier League table, United sit 12th while Tottenham occupy the bottom position. Both clubs need points badly, though for very different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is dealing with a significant injury list for this fixture. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all unavailable. The projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw forming the back four, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Roberto De Zerbi is also short of options. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven are all listed as unavailable. Tottenham's projected starting XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Sandro Tonali in midfield and Dominic Solanke leading the line.

Form

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, and they were beaten 2-3 by Brighton in the Carabao Cup before that. United did record a convincing 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK during that run, though their Premier League record across those five games reads as inconsistent.

Tottenham have won none of their last five, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Spurs drew 0-0 with both Everton and Nottingham Forest in the league, and lost 0-2 to Newcastle United in their opening fixture of this five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Manchester United in February 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have the stronger record, with two wins to United's one, and two draws. Spurs won the Europa League meeting between the clubs in May 2025 and also took a 1-0 Premier League victory at home in February 2025, though United claimed the most recent encounter at Old Trafford convincingly.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 12th while Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: