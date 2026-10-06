UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Bulgaria will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Luxembourg vs Bulgaria are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match.

Luxembourg host Bulgaria at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with the two sides at opposite ends of the table and very different objectives heading into this fixture.

Jeff Strasser's Luxembourg have had a difficult run of late. Back-to-back defeats to Estonia and Iceland in the Nations League have knocked them off the top of the group, and they will be looking to arrest that slide against a Bulgaria side that has also struggled.

Atanas Ribarski's Bulgaria arrive in Luxembourg City rooted to the bottom of Group 4. Three defeats in their last three Nations League outings, including a 3-0 loss away at Iceland, have left their promotion hopes in serious doubt.

Bulgaria's campaign has been defined by defensive solidity in patches — a goalless draw with Estonia showed they can be hard to break down — but they have not found the attacking output needed to climb the standings.

Luxembourg's home record in this competition gives them reason for confidence, and a win here would go a long way toward steadying their group position. For Bulgaria, anything less than three points would effectively end their chances.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luxembourg are managed by Jeff Strasser. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bulgaria head coach Atanas Ribarski has also not had any injury or suspension information confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected before the match.

Form

Luxembourg have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 0-3 home loss to Iceland in the previous group fixture. Their only wins in this run came against Bulgaria, 1-2 away, and Albania, 0-1 in a friendly. Across the five matches, Luxembourg scored two goals and conceded six.

Bulgaria have drawn two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat away at Iceland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Estonia in the previous group game. A 1-2 loss to Luxembourg earlier in the campaign and two draws — 2-2 with Moldova and 0-1 against Montenegro — complete the run. Bulgaria scored three goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 26 September 2026, when Luxembourg won 1-2 away at Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C. Before that, Luxembourg beat Bulgaria 0-1 at home in November 2024 in the same competition, while the October 2024 fixture ended 0-0 in Bulgaria. Across the five meetings in the dataset, Luxembourg have two wins and three draws, with Bulgaria yet to record a victory in this run.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 W W D 2 Estonia EST 3 1 2 0 2 1 +1 5 W D D 3 Luxembourg LUX 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 L L W 4 Bulgaria BGR 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Luxembourg sit third in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C, while Bulgaria are fourth. Luxembourg are fighting to avoid slipping further from contention, while Bulgaria must win to keep any hope of promotion alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: