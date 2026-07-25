Today's game between Liverpool and Sunderland will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Liverpool vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool and Sunderland meet in a Club Friendlies fixture as both clubs use pre-season to build momentum ahead of the new campaign.

For Liverpool, the summer has been defined as much by activity off the pitch as on it. The club is navigating a busy transfer window, with interest in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche reported as they look to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's departure. A potential high-profile investment consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also kept the club in the headlines.

Sunderland arrive in good form after a productive end to last season. The Black Cats won their final Premier League fixture against Chelsea and have already opened pre-season with a commanding 5-1 win over York City, signalling intent from the off.

Liverpool's end to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign was inconsistent. They won just one of their final four league games, drawing twice and losing twice, which will give the coaching staff plenty to address during pre-season training.

Pre-season also offers a platform for emerging talent to stake a claim. Liverpool's academy has produced players who have gone on to earn first-team minutes after strong summer showings, and this fixture could offer further opportunities for younger squad members to impress.

Read on for full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Liverpool or Sunderland at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Liverpool ended the 2025-26 Premier League season with a mixed run of results, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their final five league games. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brentford, while they also drew 1-1 with Chelsea and lost 4-2 to Aston Villa during that stretch. They scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Sunderland, by contrast, finished the season strongly. They won three of their last five games, drawing one and losing none in that run. A 2-1 win over Chelsea on the final Premier League matchday was their most recent league result, and they have carried that momentum into pre-season with a 5-1 victory against York City. Sunderland scored 10 goals and conceded just two across their last five competitive matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in February 2026, when Liverpool won 1-0 at Sunderland's ground in a Premier League fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Liverpool hosted Sunderland in December 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings on record, which also include three fixtures from the 2016-17 season, Liverpool have one win, Sunderland have one win, and three matches ended in draws.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: