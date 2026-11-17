To watch the second leg of the United States vs Haiti CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch or stream the game in English or in Spanish.

This CONCACAF Nations League game kicks off today, Tuesday, November 17, 2026, live from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Mauricio Pochettino – who will become Manchester United head coach following the match – manages the USMNT for the final time looking to complete the job against a Grenadiers side that were defeated 6-0 in Saturday's first leg.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

Tto watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

DirecTV and Fubo are among the services that currently offers five-day free trials for new subscribers. This is an ideal way to get access to USA vs Haiti plus much more international soccer action, including other key games from the CONCACAF Nations League.

Provider Trial length Channel DirecTV Stream 5 days TBS, truTV (English language) / Universo (Spanish language) Fubo 5 days Universo (Spanish language)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming USMNT matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports