How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Date, time, fightcard & more info

How to catch the battle as the former looks to become a four-weight world champion

Terence Crawford will fight Israil Madrimov in a hotly anticipated super welterweight bout this August at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The former, one of only three men in history to be the undisputed world champion at two weights, has held titles at lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight across the course of an undefeated career to date.

But he will put his record on the line in pursuit of what could be sporting immortality in his latest contest, as he meets Madrimov, the reigning WBA super welterweight belt holder at the home of Los Angeles FC.

The division, also known as light middleweight or junior middleweight, saw The Dream from Uzbekistan claim his crown against Magomed Kurbanov in March - and with both men still without a professional career loss against them, there’s plenty at stake for them both.

Elsewhere on the bill, former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, while Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose Valenzuela will fight at junior welterweight.

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining night of boxing action, but just how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment of it? Below, GOAL brings you all the details on Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

When is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov?

Getty Images

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will face off on Saturday, August 3, with the fight due to take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States, representing a fight in his home nation for the former.

The undercard is set to begin at 16:30 ET, while the ringwalks for the main fight are anticipated around 23:30 ET.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Start time: 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK

4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. UK (Sunday)

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov

Across the globe, coverage of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will be shown and streamed through DAZN. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN on pay-per-view, and pricing information can be found below, along with a breakdown of start times worldwide:

Region Main event ringwalks (approx) Watch PPV price USA 23:30 pm ET DAZN 79.99 USD Canada 23 :30 pm ET DAZN 79.99 CAD UK 4:30 am BST (Sunday) DAZN 24.99 GBP Ireland 4:30 am BST (Sunday) DAZN 24.99 EUR France 5 :30 am CEST (Sunday) DAZN 19.99 EUR South Africa 5:30 am SAST (Sunday) DAZN 399.99 ZAR India 9:00 am IST (Sunday) DAZN 1,850 INR Australia 13:30 pm AEST (Sunday) DAZN 34.99 AUD Japan 12:30 pm JST (Sunday) DAZN 3,000 JPY

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super welterweight Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Heavyweight Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Junior welterweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela Light heavyweight David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic Heavyweight Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole Lightweight Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran

Terence Crawford professional boxing stats

Age : 36

: 36 Height : 5ft 7in

: 5ft 7in Reach : 74"

: 74" Total fights : 40

: 40 Record: 40-0 (31 KOs)

Israil Madrimov professional boxing stats