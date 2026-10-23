Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers World Series: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch Major League Baseball's World Series for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local FOX affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

Game One of the Fall Classic takes place today, Friday, October 23, 2026, live from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as Jackson Chourio and the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers host Junior Caminero and the American League pennant-winning Tampa Bay Rays. Consensus Cy Young Award favorite Jacob Misiorowski is set to start Game One for the Brewers, with Nick Martinez scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Rays.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to multiple games from the World Series. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local FOX station and select your TV's Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) settings.

OTA Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area

FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area

FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)

Philadelphia Area

FOX: Channel 29 (WTXF-TV)

Houston Area

FOX: Channel 26 (KRIV)

Atlanta Area

FOX: Channel 5 (WAGA-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

FOX: Channel 5 (WTTG)

Boston Area

FOX: Channel 25 (WFXT)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

FOX: Channel 2 (KTVU)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Major League Baseball games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



