How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season swings from the Caucasus Mountains to Southeast Asia this week as teams descend for one of the season's most popular and dynamic races in the shape of the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Drivers return to the city-state that gave the sport its first night race, and the event remains popular even with the flurry of variations that have followed. It offers a challenging course that weaves around the edge of the Downtown Core.

It comes after a seismic race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Oscar Piastri’s win for McLaren saw them overhaul Red Bull in the World Constructors’ Championship, and team-mate Lando Norris further cut the gap on Max Verstappen’s push for a fourth world title.

That sets up this race nicely, with the Briton just 59 points behind the Dutchman, with seven grand prix events left for him to overhaul his rival - but one slip-up likely sees the latter headed for history once again as he continues to take aim at the seven crowns of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over this last third of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, so how can you watch it all unfold? Let GOAL guide you through where to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and Sunday race.

Where is the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 22nd, in the familiar surroundings of Marina Bay Street Circuit, located in the city-state's Marina Bay area.

It was first held between 1966 and 1973 and was revived as part of the Formula One calendar in 2008 as the sport’s original night race, with a road course that took in some of the area’s most famous high-rise landmarks and sights. It has been a permanent fixture since then, bar 2020 and 2021, when it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix through ESPN channels. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods is available through ESPN2 and ESPN, which offer round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While the channel is available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include the channel in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Singapore Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, September 20th, through Sunday, September 22nd. Practice, qualifying, and the race are spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Watch Friday, September 20th Practice 1 05:30 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Friday, September 20th Practice 2 09:00 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, September 21st Practice 3 05:30 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, September 21st Qualifying 09:00 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Sunday, September 22nd Grand Prix 08:00 (EST) ESPN, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans will be able to access it and watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Singapore Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN and additionally stream the race through FuboTV.

The Fubo streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Singapore Grand Prix first held?

The Singapore Grand Prix was first held in 1966 at the Thomson Road circuit near Novena before being discontinued in 1973.

It would not return as a race when it was added to the Formula One calendar for the first time in 2008, in its current guise as a night street race around the Marina Bay and Downtown Core area of the city-state.

Ferrari has scored more wins here than any other constructor, with five, while the safety car has been deployed in each edition since its return, reflecting the hard conditions the circuit typically offers drivers.

Who are the frontrunners for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will both arrive as frontrunners for the Singapore Grand Prix. The pair are currently in the top two in the driver standings.

The Dutchman has been slowly reeled in over recent weeks as Red Bull has found itself caught by its rivals, McLaren. Resurgent performances for the Mercedes pair pose a threat, too.

What race follows the Singapore Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Singapore Grand Prix is the United States Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Max Verstappen is the defending victor at the street race event.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins in this grand prix, with six, though he has not succeeded here since 2017.