How to watch and live stream SEC Conference Football on US TV

Here's all you need to know about to how to catch the latest season of college football this year

Combine both Sling Blue and Sling Orange, along with their add-ons, for complete SEC channel coverage.

Simulcasts all exclusive games that are shown on SEC Network+, generally for 1-2 games per weekend.

Combine both Sling Blue and Sling Orange, along with their add-ons, for complete SEC channel coverage.

Simulcasts all exclusive games that are shown on SEC Network+, generally for 1-2 games per weekend.

Combine both Sling Blue and Sling Orange, along with their add-ons, for complete SEC channel coverage.

Simulcasts all exclusive games that are shown on SEC Network+, generally for 1-2 games per weekend.

The 2024 Southeastern Conference campaign kicks off this August, with several of football’s most storied college sides ready to lock horns as they set their sights on reaching the end-of-season bowl games next January.

Collegiate players from around the South Central and Southeastern United States will be out to lay down a marker with their performances. Several will take aim at the 2025 NFL Draft, and plenty of others will make the first steps toward their senior careers.

As usual, SEC Conference matchups are set to be a hot commodity for audiences both online and on television, with numerous broadcasters set to clear schedules to focus on the stars of tomorrow from the competition.

That can make keeping track of all those games a chore, especially if you want to keep tabs on your favorite side amid the busy shuffle of an autumn season that also sees the return of the National Football League and other sports to screens.

Fear not, though, GOAL has your guide to all the action from the SEC Conference this season, including when it takes place, who will take part, where you can watch it all, and who the heavyweight sides are. Touchdown!

When is the 2024 Southeastern Conference football season?

Getty Images

The 2024 SEC Conference football season will be held between Saturday, August 31, and Saturday, December 7, running parallel to the National Football League season.

The winners of the SEC Championship Game will then likely progress to the 2024-25 NCAA Football Bowl games, which will decide the national champion in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Who will compete during the 2024 Southeastern Conference football season?

Getty Images

The 2024 SEC Conference football season will feature 16 teams, with a significant reshuffle among those participating. The arrival of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 Conference means this is the first time this format has been played.

Below, you can find the teams set to feature in the 2024 SEC Conference football season:

2024 SEC Conference Football teams

Alabama Georgia Missouri Tennessee Arkansas Kentucky Oklahoma Texas Auburn LSU Ole Miss Texas AM Florida Mississippi State South Carolina Vanderbilt

What channels will show the 2024 Southeastern Conference football season?

The 2024 SEC Conference Football season will be shown on television through ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

The channels and their respective streaming partners can be found in the list below. Free trials are available for both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

2024 SEC Conference football broadcasters

Who are the previous champions in Southeastern Conference Football?

Getty Images

The champions of each SEC Conference season are decided in the climactic SEC Championship Game, originally held in 1992 and a permanent fixture on the calendar since then.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the reigning champions and the most decorated team in the SEC Championship Game. However, with a move from divisions to seeding, their dominance could face a serious challenge this year.

Between 1994 and 2016, the game was held at Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, but has since been moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the current home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons.

Recent SEC Championship Game winners

Year Winner Loser 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs 2022 Georgia Bulldogs LSU Tigers 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators 2019 LSU Tigers Georgia Bulldogs 2018 Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs 2017 Georgia Bulldogs Georgia Bulldogs 2016 Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators 2015 Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators 2014 Alabama Crimson Tide Missouri Tigers 2013 Auburn Tigers Missouri Tigers

FAQs

Who are the favorites to win the SEC Conference?

As defending champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain the favorites to win the SEC Conference once again this year. However, the revised structure and shape of the competition means that it is far from a foregone conclusion.

The arrival of Oklahoma and Texas - the two dominant teams in the Big 12 Conference over recent years, makes this a highly competitive campaign. It's one that will be worth watching closely over the coming months.

Who are the defending champions in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are the defending champions after the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, having produced a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Running back Blake Corum was jointly named MVP, helping to secure his move to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, while cornerback Will Johnson remains in their ranks for another season.

Where does the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship take place?

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on Monday, January 20, next year. It marks the second visit to the home of the Atlanta Falcons, with the venue having previously hosted the game in 2018. It becomes the first ground to repeat host duties for the event.