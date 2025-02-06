How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela: Live Stream Caribbean Series Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Puerto Rico vs Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball clash.

The battle for third place in the 2025 Caribbean Series takes place tonight as Puerto Rico's Indios de Mayagüez faces Venezuela's Cardenales de Lara at El Nido de los Aguilas in Mexicali, Mexico.

Event Details

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Estadio Nido de los Aguilas Location Mexicali, Mexico TV Channel MLB Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Matchup

These teams met earlier in the tournament, with Venezuela winning a high-scoring 10-5 contest. Venezuela's offense was powered by Danry Vasquez's home run and strong performances from Rangel Ravelo and Ildemaro Vargas in that matchup.

Broadcast Coverage

MLB Network's English-language coverage features Craig Minervini and Doug Wright handling play-by-play duties, with former players Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson providing analysis. This marks MLB Network's first full coverage of the Caribbean Series since 2010.

Tournament Context

Both teams are looking to end their tournament run on a high note after falling short in the semifinals. The winner of this game claims third place in the 67th edition of this prestigious international tournament, which has featured five nations including first-time participant Japan. The championship game between Mexico and Dominican Republic will take place tomorrow night.

