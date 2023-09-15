Find out about The Rolex Paris Masters in 2023, including the tournament schedule, player rankings and ticket sales

The Tennis Channel is one of many sports-specific providers available via fuboTV.

The Tennis Channel, who have exclusive rights to the Paris Masters, have their own streaming service, Tennis Channel Plus.

Not to be confused with Roland Garros (the French Open), the Rolex Paris Masters is the 9th and final tournament in the ATP Masters 1000 world tour. Held in Bercy at the Accor Arena, the tournament is the one indoor tennis tournament of the tour and is much anticipated by players with attack-oriented playing styles.

Winning both the Rolex Paris Masters and the French Open is a dream for any professional tennis player, but the list of players who have achieved this is an exclusive club featuring only Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Ilie Năstase.

In 2022, 19-year-old Holger Rune cinched the Rolex Paris Masters title from Djokovic with a career-defining 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win. His defeat of the six-time champion certainly made ripples, but Djokovic is back this year with a vengeance, sights set again on the number one sport. Victorious in 45 of the 54 matches he’s played in the tournament; Djokovic is the only player with three consecutive Paris Masters wins and currently leads the ATP Masters Tour with 11795 points under his belt.

The competition only features a men’s category, so while you can hope to see the cream of the crop across men’s professional tennis, none of the big names in women’s tennis will feature.

Rolex Paris Open Overview

Date October 28th-November 5th, 2023 Surface Indoor Hard Court Location Bercy, Paris Venue Accor Hotels Arena Singles Matches 56 Doubles Matches 24 ATP Champion Points 1000 Prize pot €6,748,815

Paris Masters 2023 schedule

*Courts and start times are provisional

The competition will be played across three courts, Centre Court, Court 1, and Court 2.

Centre Court

This will be the main stage of the competition. The singles category quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will all be held on the centre court. Prior to the quarterfinals, it will feature a day and night session, with around 6 matches per day split between each session.

Court 1 & 2

These courts will only be used for day session matches, so carry most qualifying games and around six matches a day until the final 16. The quarter-finals of the doubles category will also be held on court 1.

Stage Date Start Time Qualifying 28/10/2023 - 29/10/2023 4am EST Round 1 30/10/2023 - 31/10/2023 Day session: 5.30am EST Night session: 1.30pm EST Round 2 31/10/2023 - 1/11/2023 Day session: 11am (5.30am EST) Night session: 1.30pm EST Round 16 02/11/2023 Day session: 5.30am EST Night session: 1.30pm EST Quarter Finals 03/11/2023 Day session: 8am EST Night session: 1.30pm EST Semi Finals 04/11/2023 5am EST Final 05/11/2023 Doubles Final: 6.30am EST Singles Final: 9am EST

ATP Tour Standings – Top 8

Singles

Rank Name Points 1 N. Djokovic 11795 2 C. Alcaraz Garfia 8535 3 D. Medvedev 7280 4 H. Rune 4710 5 S. Tsitsipas 4615 6 Rublev 4515 7 J. Sinner 4465 8 T. Fritz 395

Doubles

Rank Name Points 1 A. Krajicek 7750 2 I. Dodig 7240 3 N. Skupski 6950 4 W. Koolhof 6800 5 R. Ram 5597 6 J. Salisbury 5552 7 R. Bopanna 5370 8 M. Ebden 5210

How to get tickets for the Rolex Paris Masters

If you’d like to see the wonders of Accor Arena for yourself this tournament, tickets for the final are still on sale through the Rolex Paris Masters website. Tickets range from €10-45 based on which session and tournament stage you book for. Premium tickets are now sold out for the final.

FAQs

Where can I watch the Rolex Paris Masters on TV?

The tournament will be officially broadcast in the US on Tennis Channel. Tennis channel is available through many US streaming services such as DirecTV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

When does the ATP World Masters Tour begin?

The ATP Tour schedule for 2024 will be announced via the official ATP Tour website.

Where can I watch the tournament highlights?

You can watch the tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Rolex Paris Masters streaming channel.