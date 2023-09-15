Not to be confused with Roland Garros (the French Open), the Rolex Paris Masters is the 9th and final tournament in the ATP Masters 1000 world tour. Held in Bercy at the Accor Arena, the tournament is the one indoor tennis tournament of the tour and is much anticipated by players with attack-oriented playing styles.
Winning both the Rolex Paris Masters and the French Open is a dream for any professional tennis player, but the list of players who have achieved this is an exclusive club featuring only Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Ilie Năstase.
RELATED: How to watch and live stream tennisGetty Images
In 2022, 19-year-old Holger Rune cinched the Rolex Paris Masters title from Djokovic with a career-defining 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win. His defeat of the six-time champion certainly made ripples, but Djokovic is back this year with a vengeance, sights set again on the number one sport. Victorious in 45 of the 54 matches he’s played in the tournament; Djokovic is the only player with three consecutive Paris Masters wins and currently leads the ATP Masters Tour with 11795 points under his belt.
The competition only features a men’s category, so while you can hope to see the cream of the crop across men’s professional tennis, none of the big names in women’s tennis will feature.
Rolex Paris Open Overview
Date
October 28th-November 5th, 2023
Surface
Indoor Hard Court
Location
Bercy, Paris
Venue
Accor Hotels Arena
Singles Matches
56
Doubles Matches
24
ATP Champion Points
1000
Prize pot
€6,748,815
Paris Masters 2023 scheduleGetty Images
*Courts and start times are provisional
The competition will be played across three courts, Centre Court, Court 1, and Court 2.
Centre Court
This will be the main stage of the competition. The singles category quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will all be held on the centre court. Prior to the quarterfinals, it will feature a day and night session, with around 6 matches per day split between each session.
Court 1 & 2
These courts will only be used for day session matches, so carry most qualifying games and around six matches a day until the final 16. The quarter-finals of the doubles category will also be held on court 1.
Stage
|Date
|Start Time
Qualifying
28/10/2023 - 29/10/2023
4am EST
Round 1
30/10/2023 - 31/10/2023
Day session: 5.30am EST
Night session: 1.30pm EST
Round 2
31/10/2023 - 1/11/2023
Day session: 11am (5.30am EST)
Night session: 1.30pm EST
Round 16
02/11/2023
Day session: 5.30am EST
Night session: 1.30pm EST
Quarter Finals
03/11/2023
Day session: 8am EST
Night session: 1.30pm EST
Semi Finals
04/11/2023
5am EST
Final
05/11/2023
Doubles Final: 6.30am EST
Singles Final: 9am EST
ATP Tour Standings – Top 8
Singles
|Rank
|Name
|Points
1
N. Djokovic
11795
2
C. Alcaraz Garfia
8535
3
D. Medvedev
7280
4
H. Rune
4710
5
S. Tsitsipas
4615
6
Rublev
4515
7
J. Sinner
4465
8
T. Fritz
395
Doubles
|Rank
|Name
|Points
1
A. Krajicek
7750
2
I. Dodig
7240
3
N. Skupski
6950
4
W. Koolhof
6800
5
R. Ram
5597
6
J. Salisbury
5552
7
R. Bopanna
5370
8
M. Ebden
5210
How to get tickets for the Rolex Paris MastersGetty Images
If you’d like to see the wonders of Accor Arena for yourself this tournament, tickets for the final are still on sale through the Rolex Paris Masters website. Tickets range from €10-45 based on which session and tournament stage you book for. Premium tickets are now sold out for the final.
FAQs
Where can I watch the Rolex Paris Masters on TV?
The tournament will be officially broadcast in the US on Tennis Channel. Tennis channel is available through many US streaming services such as DirecTV, FuboTV and Sling TV.
When does the ATP World Masters Tour begin?
The ATP Tour schedule for 2024 will be announced via the official ATP Tour website.
Where can I watch the tournament highlights?
You can watch the tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Rolex Paris Masters streaming channel.