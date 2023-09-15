This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch and live stream the Rolex Paris Masters in 2023

Bethany-May Rowe
Paris Masters Getty Images
TV Guide & Streaming

Find out about The Rolex Paris Masters in 2023, including the tournament schedule, player rankings and ticket sales

Not to be confused with Roland Garros (the French Open), the Rolex Paris Masters is the 9th and final tournament in the ATP Masters 1000 world tour. Held in Bercy at the Accor Arena, the tournament is the one indoor tennis tournament of the tour and is much anticipated by players with attack-oriented playing styles.

Winning both the Rolex Paris Masters and the French Open is a dream for any professional tennis player, but the list of players who have achieved this is an exclusive club featuring only Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Ilie Năstase.

Paris Masters Getty Images

In 2022, 19-year-old Holger Rune cinched the Rolex Paris Masters title from Djokovic with a career-defining 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win. His defeat of the six-time champion certainly made ripples, but Djokovic is back this year with a vengeance, sights set again on the number one sport. Victorious in 45 of the 54 matches he’s played in the tournament; Djokovic is the only player with three consecutive Paris Masters wins and currently leads the ATP Masters Tour with 11795 points under his belt.

The competition only features a men’s category, so while you can hope to see the cream of the crop across men’s professional tennis, none of the big names in women’s tennis will feature.

Rolex Paris Open Overview

Date

October 28th-November 5th, 2023

Surface

Indoor Hard Court

Location

Bercy, Paris

Venue

Accor Hotels Arena

Singles Matches

56

Doubles Matches

24

ATP Champion Points

1000

Prize pot

€6,748,815

Paris Masters 2023 schedule

Paris Masters playerGetty Images

*Courts and start times are provisional

The competition will be played across three courts, Centre Court, Court 1, and Court 2.

Centre Court

This will be the main stage of the competition. The singles category quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will all be held on the centre court. Prior to the quarterfinals, it will feature a day and night session, with around 6 matches per day split between each session.

Court 1 & 2

These courts will only be used for day session matches, so carry most qualifying games and around six matches a day until the final 16. The quarter-finals of the doubles category will also be held on court 1.

Stage

DateStart Time

Qualifying

28/10/2023 - 29/10/2023

4am EST

Round 1

30/10/2023 - 31/10/2023

Day session: 5.30am EST

Night session: 1.30pm EST

Round 2

31/10/2023 - 1/11/2023

Day session: 11am (5.30am EST)

Night session: 1.30pm EST

Round 16

02/11/2023

Day session: 5.30am EST

Night session: 1.30pm EST

Quarter Finals

03/11/2023

Day session: 8am EST

Night session: 1.30pm EST

Semi Finals

04/11/2023

5am EST

Final

05/11/2023

Doubles Final: 6.30am EST

Singles Final: 9am EST

ATP Tour Standings – Top 8

Singles

Rank NamePoints

1

N. Djokovic

11795

2

C. Alcaraz Garfia

8535

3

D. Medvedev

7280

4

H. Rune

4710

5

S. Tsitsipas

4615

6

Rublev

4515

7

J. Sinner

4465

8

T. Fritz

395

Doubles

Rank Name Points

1

A. Krajicek

7750

2

I. Dodig

7240

3

N. Skupski

6950

4

W. Koolhof

6800

5

R. Ram

5597

6

J. Salisbury

5552

7

R. Bopanna

5370

8

M. Ebden

5210

How to get tickets for the Rolex Paris Masters

Paris Masters trophyGetty Images

If you’d like to see the wonders of Accor Arena for yourself this tournament, tickets for the final are still on sale through the Rolex Paris Masters website. Tickets range from €10-45 based on which session and tournament stage you book for. Premium tickets are now sold out for the final.

Find tickets to the latest sporting events

FAQs

Where can I watch the Rolex Paris Masters on TV?

The tournament will be officially broadcast in the US on Tennis Channel. Tennis channel is available through many US streaming services such as DirecTV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

When does the ATP World Masters Tour begin?

The ATP Tour schedule for 2024 will be announced via the official ATP Tour website.

Where can I watch the tournament highlights?

You can watch the tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Rolex Paris Masters streaming channel.