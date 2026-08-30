Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local Telemundo affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Premier League clash kicks off today, Sunday, August 30, 2026, live from Old Trafford, as Michael Carrick's Red Devils look to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat at Hull City against Gary O'Neil's Blues, who got off to a winning start on their return to English football's top flight with a victory over Sunderland.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Premier League fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area