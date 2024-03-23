How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch today's KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 game, as well as kick-oof time and team news.

The highly anticipated match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the historic Eden Garden stadium this Saturday. Since SRH's foundation in 2013, these two teams have cultivated one of the toughest rivalries in the IPL.

KKR, a seasoned competitor since the IPL's first season in 2008, has two title wins under their belt. In the 2021 final, KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings, which was heartbreaking despite their outstanding efforts.

On the other hand, SRH won their only IPL title by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. Fans are excited for a new chapter in this legendary rivalry as they square off once again.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kick-off Time & Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this Saturday, March 23, 2024, in a thrilling IPL match. The battle will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, WB, India, at 10:00 am ET.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Time 10:00 am ET Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal, India

How to watch KKR vs SRH online IPL game - TV channels & live streams

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Sunriser Hyderabad live on Willow TV. As well as this game, the entire IPL 2024 season will be available to watch on Willow TV.

The easiest way to watch the cricket-exclusive channel Willow TV is with Sling TV. Plans for Sling TV start at $40.00/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 40 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Sling TV is a no-brainer for cricket and general sports fans.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Team News

KKR looks forward to an excellent season, counting on new and experienced talents. After missing out on the last season, Shreyas Iyer triumphantly returns to lead the team. With Mitchell Starc joining the team and becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, the excitement is even higher as KKR's line-up is expected to be strengthened.

Gus Atkinson and Jason Roy's withdrawal caused some changes to the opening line-up, but the team quickly covered the voids. Phil Salt and Dushmantha Chameera replaced them. These additions have greatly enhanced both the batting and bowling departments.

Notably, Gautam Gambhir, who spent two seasons with the Lucknow Super Giants, is returning to KKR as a mentor.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer , Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Amdre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakaria, Varun Chakrborty, Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has a new captain for the IPL 2024 season. Australian team captain Pat Cummins is in charge. He takes over the baton from Aiden Markram, who led the team in the previous season.

Cummins might put Mayank Agarwal and Trevid Head at the top of the batting order, followed by Rahul Tripathi at number three and Aiden Markram in the middle.

Heinrich Klaasen, wicketkeeper-batsman next, and Abdul Samad and Cummins add punch to the lower middle order.

As for the pace attack, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from nine to eleven, with all-rounder Washington Sundar able to fill in at number eight. SRH has high hopes for the upcoming season because this team is well-balanced in bowling strength and batting depth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable XI Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Mayank Agarwal, Trevid Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (C), Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a result of the last five meetings between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches: