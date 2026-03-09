Where to watch Galatasaray today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray stands out as Turkish soccer's most successful club with multiple league titles and Turkish Cups in their trophy cabinet. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game.

Upcoming Galatasaray TV schedule

How to watch Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League

For soccer fans in the United States, Paramount+ is the definitive home of the UEFA Champions League. As of today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the platform is the only place where you can watch every single second of the Round of 16 action live. Under a long-term agreement with CBS Sports that runs through 2030, the service provides a level of comprehensive coverage that traditional cable simply cannot match. If you are still deciding whether the service is right for your household, our detailed Paramount+ review breaks down the pricing, features, and overall value for sports enthusiasts.

The biggest advantage of Paramount+ is its "every game, every goal" commitment. While linear television may only show one marquee matchup at a time, Paramount+ subscribers can choose between any of the simultaneous fixtures. To help you navigate the busy matchdays, you can find the complete UEFA Champions League schedule, team lists, and commentator assignments right here. This includes coverage from the fan-favorite studio team of Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, who provide world-class analysis and entertainment throughout the knockout stages.

In addition to the live matches, the platform features The Golazo Show, a live whip-around program that ensures you never miss a goal or a red card from any stadium across Europe. Whether you are watching on a smart TV, mobile device, or gaming console, there are multiple ways to access the feed. For a step-by-step breakdown of how to get started, check out our guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer to ensure you are ready for kickoff today and every Tuesday and Wednesday through the final in Budapest.

Where to watch Galatasaray for free

Many Galatasaray soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports Connect here in the United States. The channel is available on the streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

To watch Galatasaray in European competition, you can also take advantage of the free seven day trial that is available on Paramount+.

Where to watch Galatasaray worldwide

Galatasaray have a huge number of supporters all over the world. The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you should be able to find their next game live where you are.

For a specific upcoming Galatasaray soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Turkey Digiturk Play Canada Fanatiz Russia matchtv.ru France Free

If you are currently outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Galatasaray soccer game on your favorite streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports