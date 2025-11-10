Where to watch Atalanta today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1907 in Bergamo, Atalanta are also known as La Dea, which means 'The Goddess'. They tip-toed into the Serie A back in 1937 and won their first Coppa Italia in 1963.

After 2010, they have been able to maintain their position in the top flight and have even won the Europa League in 2024, their maiden European trophy, under Gian Piero Gasperini. Their tactical innovation and community work have been lauded in Italy, and they are currently preparing to establish themselves as a dominant force in the continent.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding Atalanta's upcoming matches and broadcasts in the USA.

Live broadcast of Atalanta matches

Where to watch Atalanta documentaries

Four major documentaries have been made on Atalanta. We have listed them below and where they can be streamed.

Documentary What it shows Where to watch Atalanta: The Rise of La Dea (2023) It highlights Atalanta's gigantic upsurge under Gian Piero Gasperini and showcases their Champions League campaigns and playing style. Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Gasperini's Atalanta: Football Revolution (2022) It reflects on the tactical impact made by Gasperini, which helped them in the Europa League and Champions League. Paramount+ La Dea Nerazzurra - Atalanta's Story (2020) It portrays the fans, the history of the club, and their significance in Bergamo. YouTube Atalanta BC: Against All Odds (2018) It is a well-scripted documentary on the club's tactical innovation, resilience, and community work in the last few decades. ESPN+

Where to watch Atalanta worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Atalanta's Serie A, Champions League, and even Coppa Italia matches using Paramount+.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Italy DAZN, Sky Italia UK TNT Sports (Champions League), FuboTV (Serie A on Discovery+ through TNT) France beIN Sports Australia Stan Sport Canada FuboTV

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Atalanta with Spanish commentary

Paramount+ offers Spanish commentary for all Atalanta matches. Other options for streaming their Serie A and Champions League matches in Spanish are TUDN, Univision, and ViX.

