Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: How to live stream and watch the fight in the US

How to catch the heavyweight battle between the former world champion and MMA fighter

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will meet in a blockbuster heavyweight fight this March, as the former two-time world champion faces the MMA upstart in a bout that could have significant repercussions for the division in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton and the French-Cameroonian will square off at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena in what looks set to be one of the year's early fights, following Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's unification bout in February.

Having lost his world titles to the latter and then failed to reclaim them, Joshua has racked up three wins with varying degrees of ease since and will have high hopes of securing a routine fourth against a fighter relatively untested in the traditional ring. However, former MMA champion Ngannou will be full of confidence after taking Fury the distance in a split-decision defeat against the Briton in his first professional bout, setting the stage for his latest shot at the upper echelons.

So, how can you watch all the action live from Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou? GOAL brings you all the details below, including where and when it will take place, who's on the card, and what to expect from both fighters.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

In the United States, coverage of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will be shown as a pay-per-view event streamed through DAZN.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts, and action from the ring, along with many other sporting events, DAZN is available at $19.99 per month or through a yearly subscription of $224.99.

Additional pay-per-view costs are yet to be officially confirmed ahead of the fight but have previously cost in the region of $39.99.

When will Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou take place?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will face off on Friday, March 8, with the fight due to take place at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

There are no confirmed times for the undercard and the ring walk yet, but the undercard action is expected to start around 2 pm ET. The ring walks for the main event can then be expected from 6 pm.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Card

Weight class Main Card Heavyweight Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker Featherweight Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball Lightweight Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne Heavyweight Justis Huni v TBC Super Lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf v TBC Cruiserweight Roman Fury v TBC Super Welterweight Jack McGann v TBC

FAQs

What are Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's professional fight records?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off in what appears to be a mismatch on paper, given the latter's minimal record in professional boxing. Still, both nevertheless come with an impressive pedigree into this fight.

Joshua boasts an impressive 27-3 record, having turned professional following his gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics. His wins include seismic victories over Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin, though his two losses to Oleksandr Usyk remain a glaring blight on his record.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou boasts just the one professional fight, with a 0-1 record after losing to Tyson Fury in his first bout. But the ex-MMA fighter boasts a 17-3 record in the latter and also enjoyed a reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion.

When did Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou last fight?

Anthony Joshua's last fight was in December 2023, when he picked up a convincing victory over Otto Wallin in Riyadh's Kingdom Arena following a fifth-round corner retirement. It marked the Briton's third straight win following his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2023, again at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena. After ten rounds, the former MMA fighter took the Briton the distance and lost by a split decision.

Is there a title on the line between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou?

Unlike the other major heavyweight bout between rivals Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, there is no title on the line when Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off.

Joshua lost multiple belts to Usyk and then failed to reclaim them in his subsequent fight with the Ukrainian, while Ngannou could not claim Fury's WBC crown when he fell to a defeat against the Briton.

Who will Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou fight next?

The winner of Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou's bout looks to already have their next fight set up, with plans afoot for the victor to face off for the heavyweight world titles held by Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

However, a loss for Joshua may trigger a rematch for the Briton against the relatively untested Ngannou. At the same time, both will also have to see if Fury and Usyk set up a second encounter themselves following their first match.

When was there last an undisputed heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's fight will be one of the biggest heavyweight bouts held since the division's first undisputed champion was crowned in 2000.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's bout in February will unite all major heavyweight belts between the two for the first time since Lennox Lewis held them close to a quarter of a century ago.