+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Canelo Alvarez v Edgar BerlangaGetty Images
Watch Alvarez vs Berlanga on DAZN
Andrew Steel

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Date, time, fight card, & more info

TV Guide & Streaming

How to catch the super middleweight title bout live from Las Vegas this September

Canelo Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight crown when he faces challenger Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas this September. Alvarez is keen to mount another successful defense of his titles in what will be an exciting match-up.

Watch Alvarez vs Berlanga on DAZN
Sign up now

The Mexican will fight for the first time since May, when he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguia to keep hold of his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight crowns.

But he faces a serious challenge in the shape of Berlanga, who arrives with not just an unbeaten record but also age, height, and reach on his side against the incumbent veteran.

Article continues below

A former US Youth National Champion, the Brooklyn fighter has not lost a bout since he turned professional in 2016, and his sixth-round victory over Padraig McCrory in February has helped set him up with a monster opportunity to make history in Nevada.

Canelo AlvarezGetty Images

Elsewhere on the bill, Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia will meet in a middleweight clash, while Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby will square off in a super middleweight contest, too.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is set to be on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga prepare to go toe-to-toe in the ring this September.

When will Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga take place?

DateSeptember 14
Venue T-Mobile Arena
How to watch DAZN

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga will fight on Saturday, September 14, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Opened in 2016 with a concert by hometown favorites The Killers, the venue has since established itself as a major destination for sport and music. It is a regular venue on the UFC circuit, with plenty of major MMA cards taking place under its roof.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatchPPV Price
USASaturday, September 1423:00 ETDAZN64.99 USD
CanadaSaturday, September 1423:00 ETDAZN64.99 CAD
UKSunday, September 1504:00 BSTDAZN19.99 GBP
IrelandSunday, September 1504:00 BSTDAZN19.99 EUR
Saudi ArabiaSunday, September 1506:00 KSADAZN69.99 SAR
FranceSunday, September 1505:00 CESTDAZN19.99 EUR
AustraliaSunday, September 1513:00 AESTDAZN39.99 AUD
South AfricaSunday, September 1505:00 SASTDAZN360.00 ZAR
IndiaSunday, September 1508:30 ISTDAZN1,600.00 INR
Watch Alvarez vs Berlanga on DAZN
Sign up now

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
Super middleweightCanelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga
MiddleweightErislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia
Super middleweightCaleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby
Super lightweightRolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes
FeatherweightStephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro

Canelo Alvarez - Professional Boxing Stats

  • Age: 34
  • Height: 5ft 7in
  • Reach: 70.5"
  • Total fights: 65
  • Record: 61-2-2 (39 KOs)

Edgar Berlanga - Professional boxing stats

  • Age: 27
  • Height: 6ft 1in
  • Reach: 73"
  • Total fights: 22
  • Record: 22-0 (17 KOs)
Advertisement