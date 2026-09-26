Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League D
team-logoLithuania
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
team-logoAzerbaijan
Watch it on FuboWatch it on FS2
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan UEFA Nations League D soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lithuania vs Azerbaijan
Lithuania
Azerbaijan
UEFA Nations League D

How to watch the UEFA Nations League D match between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lithuania vs Azerbaijan are listed below. US viewers can access the match through Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

FS2

FS2

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Lithuania host Azerbaijan at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium in a UEFA Nations League D fixture that carries real weight at the top of Group 2.

The home side go into this match as group leaders, with Edgaras Jankauskas — a figure who built his reputation as one of Lithuania's most celebrated footballers — now in the dugou

t guiding the Rinktinė's next generation.

Azerbaijan arrive in second place, managed by Aykhan Abbasov, and with a squad that has grown in confidence across recent international windows. Mahir Emreli remains the focal point of their attack and the player most capable of deciding tight matches.

Both sides have shown they can grind out results, and with the group standings so close, this fixture has direct implications for where each team finishes the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lithuania vs Azerbaijan Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Jankauskas

Edgaras Jankauskas takes charge of Lithuania with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the current data. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Aykhan Abbasov names his Azerbaijan squad without any reported absentees from the available information. As with Lithuania, a confirmed lineup has not yet been published, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

LTU

LTU - Form

MDA
W0-2
GEO
L0-2
LVA
W1-1
EST
L1-0
LIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AZE

AZE - Form

LCA
W6-1
SLE
W1-1
MAL
L0-2
SMR
W2-1
TAD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lithuania come into this match having won three of their last five, with their most recent outing a 2-0 victory away at Liechtenstein in the Nations League. That result followed a run that also included wins over Latvia and Moldova, though defeats against Estonia and Georgia show the Rinktinė are not without vulnerability. Across those five matches, Lithuania scored six goals and conceded four, suggesting an attack with momentum but a defence that can be tested.

Azerbaijan have also won three of their last five, most recently beating Tajikistan 1-0 in a friendly just days before this fixture. They were convincing in a 6-1 rout of Saint Lucia earlier in the year and followed that with a win over Sierra Leone, though a 2-0 loss to Malta is a result that will not be forgotten quickly. Azerbaijan have scored 11 goals across their last five outings while conceding five, making them the more prolific side in recent games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LithuaniaDrawAzerbaijan
1
1
0
Friendlies
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
0
FT
Friendlies
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
1
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

These two nations have met rarely, with the historical record offering little to separate them. The most recent encounter came in a 2019 friendly, which ended goalless. Before that, Lithuania edged a 2008 friendly 1-0 on home soil. Across both meetings, neither side has managed more than a single goal, and Lithuania hold the only win between them.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LithuaniaLithuaniaLTU
110020+23
W
2
AzerbaijanAzerbaijanAZE
00000000
3
LiechtensteinLiechtensteinLIE
100102-20
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Lithuania currently sit top of the table, with Azerbaijan in second place. This fixture is a direct meeting between the two sides leading the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google