UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

Today's game between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lithuania vs Azerbaijan are listed below. US viewers can access the match through Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Lithuania host Azerbaijan at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium in a UEFA Nations League D fixture that carries real weight at the top of Group 2.

The home side go into this match as group leaders, with Edgaras Jankauskas — a figure who built his reputation as one of Lithuania's most celebrated footballers — now in the dugou

t guiding the Rinktinė's next generation.

Azerbaijan arrive in second place, managed by Aykhan Abbasov, and with a squad that has grown in confidence across recent international windows. Mahir Emreli remains the focal point of their attack and the player most capable of deciding tight matches.

Both sides have shown they can grind out results, and with the group standings so close, this fixture has direct implications for where each team finishes the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Edgaras Jankauskas takes charge of Lithuania with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the current data. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Aykhan Abbasov names his Azerbaijan squad without any reported absentees from the available information. As with Lithuania, a confirmed lineup has not yet been published, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Lithuania come into this match having won three of their last five, with their most recent outing a 2-0 victory away at Liechtenstein in the Nations League. That result followed a run that also included wins over Latvia and Moldova, though defeats against Estonia and Georgia show the Rinktinė are not without vulnerability. Across those five matches, Lithuania scored six goals and conceded four, suggesting an attack with momentum but a defence that can be tested.

Azerbaijan have also won three of their last five, most recently beating Tajikistan 1-0 in a friendly just days before this fixture. They were convincing in a 6-1 rout of Saint Lucia earlier in the year and followed that with a win over Sierra Leone, though a 2-0 loss to Malta is a result that will not be forgotten quickly. Azerbaijan have scored 11 goals across their last five outings while conceding five, making them the more prolific side in recent games.

Head-to-Head Record

These two nations have met rarely, with the historical record offering little to separate them. The most recent encounter came in a 2019 friendly, which ended goalless. Before that, Lithuania edged a 2008 friendly 1-0 on home soil. Across both meetings, neither side has managed more than a single goal, and Lithuania hold the only win between them.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Liechtenstein LIE 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Lithuania currently sit top of the table, with Azerbaijan in second place. This fixture is a direct meeting between the two sides leading the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lithuania vs Azerbaijan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: