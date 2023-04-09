WATCH: Linesman ELBOWS Liverpool defender Andy Robertson to spark half-time melee at Anfield

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time during a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Assistant referee clashes with Scot

Raised his arm after being touched

Liverpool players left incensed

WHAT HAPPENED? An eventful first-half on Merseyside came to a close with the home side recovering from a slow start to drag themselves back into the contest. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal a two-goal lead, but Mohamed Salah snatched a lifeline as the crowd came to life. Liverpool were not happy at the break, with Robertson taking his arguments to the match officials. He appeared to touch one of the assistants referees, leading to an elbow being raised into his face.