Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 16:05 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Lens will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 4:05 PM.

Lille vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lille host Lens at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq for a Derby du Nord with real stakes near the top of Ligue 1.

Davide Ancelotti's side sit third in the table and will be looking to extend their advantage over a Lens outfit that arrives in seventh place and under mounting pressure from both domestic and European fronts.

Lille's recent European campaign has been difficult. Back-to-back Champions League defeats to Arsenal and Galatasaray have tested the squad, though a draw with Monaco in their last Ligue 1 outing showed they remain competitive domestically.

Lens arrive at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy without their travelling supporters. The club barred their own fans from making the trip following crowd trouble during their Champions League defeat at Club Brugge, where pyrotechnics were thrown toward the pitch and opposing supporters. UEFA has since imposed a ban on Lens selling away tickets for their next two Champions League fixtures, and the club acted independently to extend that restriction to this derby.

Yannick Cahuzac's side head into the fixture off the back of a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Paris FC, but their form across all competitions has been inconsistent, and the absence of vocal away support in a ground that holds 2,000 visiting fans for league matches is a significant blow to their chances.

TV channel and live stream details for this Ligue 1 fixture are listed below.

How to watch Lille vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is without several first-team players for the derby. Osame Sahraoui, Ayase Ueda, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Hamza Igamane are all sidelined through injury, while Tanguy Nianzou serves a suspension. Berke Ozer is projected to start in goal, with Ethan Mbappe among those named in the probable XI.

Yannick Cahuzac's squad is also depleted, with Maik Nawrocki, Abdallah Sima, Jhoanner Chavez, and Odsonne Edouard all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. Robin Risser is set to start in goal, with Florian Thauvin and Florian Sotoca expected to feature in attack.

Form

Lille have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Monaco in Ligue 1, following a 2-4 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. A 3-0 loss to Arsenal also features in that run, though a 1-0 league win over Le Havre provides some balance. Lille scored six goals and conceded seven across the five fixtures.

Lens have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Paris FC, and they also beat Troyes 3-1 and Lyon 2-1 in the league during this period. Their two defeats came in the Champions League, a 3-0 loss to Club Brugge and a 2-0 reverse against Sporting CP. Lens scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 3-0 win for Lille at home in Ligue 1 in April 2026. Lens won the previous encounter by the same scoreline when the fixture was played at their ground in September 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, each side has won twice, with one additional Lille home win, and the results have frequently been decisive rather than tight.

Standings

Lille sit third in Ligue 1 and Lens seventh, meaning the home side carry a clear positional advantage into this fixture. A win for Lille would consolidate their place among the leading group, while Lens need points to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: