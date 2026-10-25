Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Lecce vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo carries the match via USA Network, while Paramount+ and DirecTV Stream are also broadcasting options. Peacock, UNIVERSO, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video round out the available services.

Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero on Sunday, October 25, in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs heading into the business end of October.

The Giallorossi arrive in decent shape. A 3-0 win at Udinese last weekend gave Eusebio Di Francesco's side back-to-back victories, and with nine points from seven games, Lecce sit just two points behind their visitors in the table.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side have taken only one point from their last two league outings, including a 3-0 defeat to Lazio, and their sole win across four recent official fixtures came in Europe.

The injury situation at Juventus has become a serious concern. The club have already seen 16 players pass through the treatment room this season, and the Europa League draw with Rennes midweek added Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez to an already lengthy list of absentees.

Lecce are not without their own problems. Ivan Ilic, one of the club's standout summer signings, faces a significant spell on the sidelines after scans confirmed a serious injury requiring surgery.

This is a match Juventus need to win to keep pace with the leading group, but Di Francesco's side have shown enough this season to make life difficult at home. The TV channel and live stream options for the fixture are listed below.

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Di Francesco is dealing with a number of absentees for Lecce. Medon Berisha, Lassana Coulibaly, Santiago Pierotti, and Ivan Ilic are all out, leaving the midfield significantly reshuffled. The projected XI sees Falcone in goal behind a back four of Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, and Gallo, with Ngom, Kaba, and Maleh in midfield and N'Dri, Geubbels, and Fatah leading the attack.

Spalletti is working with an even more depleted squad. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Zeki Celik, and Nico Gonzalez are all unavailable. Juventus are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2 with Vicario in goal, Gatti, Bremer, and Lucumi in defence, and Woltemade partnering Kolo Muani up front with McKennie operating just behind them.

Form

Lecce head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, returning two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent of those was the commanding 3-0 victory at Udinese, and they also beat Monza 3-2 earlier in the run. They conceded in four of the five games, but their attacking output has been consistent.

Juventus have found league form elusive, collecting just one win from their last five across all competitions. That victory came in the Europa League against Celta Vigo, while domestically they have managed only a draw at Cagliari and a heavy 3-0 loss to Lazio. The draw with Rennes midweek, where they conceded a late equaliser, means they have won just once in their last four official fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Juventus won 1-0 at the Via del Mare. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Juventus have the stronger record, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing once, with the only Lecce win coming in a 3-0 home victory in January 2024. Goals have been relatively scarce across the recent series, with several tight, low-scoring outcomes.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Lecce sit 12th while Juventus are 10th, with the two sides separated by just two points heading into this eighth-round fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: