How to watch today's Lazio vs Ludogorets Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Ludogorets Razgrad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Ludogorets in the Europa League at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

Lazio will be pleased with how things have gone for them in the competition so far. They have a two-point lead at the top of the standings above second-placed Ajax, after having managed to win their first four games in a row.

The visitors, who are down in the 34th spot, will find it incredibly difficult to halt Lazio's strong run, especially away from home. They are desperately chasing their first win in the competition this season.

How to watch Lazio vs Ludogorets Razgrad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lazio vs Ludogorets Razgrad kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lazio team news

Alessio Romagnoli, who was substituted at halftime against Bologna due to a calf issue, may be rested for Lazio's midweek fixture.

Captain Mattia Zaccagni is also a doubt after picking up a knock, while left-back Nuno Tavares is confirmed to miss out with a muscular injury.

Ludogorets Razgrad team news

Ludogorets will head to Italy without Brazilian duo Rick and Caio Vidal, who are both suspended.

However, midfielder Pedrinho is back in contention after serving a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ Last 2 matches LUR 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Ludogorets Razgrad 3 - 3 Lazio

Lazio 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad 3 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

