UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Skonto Stadium

Today's game between Latvia and Montenegro will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Latvia vs Montenegro is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Latvia host Montenegro at Skonto Stadium in Riga in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment in the standings.

Paolo Nicolato's Latvia side come into this match under real pressure. Three defeats in their last five outings, including a 2-0 loss to Armenia in their most recent Nations League game, have left them at the foot of the group.

Montenegro, managed by former international Mirko Vucinic, arrive in Riga as group leaders and in strong form. A 3-2 win away at Armenia in their last outing extended a run that now includes three wins from their last five matches.

For Latvia, this is a home fixture they cannot afford to lose. Skonto Stadium gives Nicolato's side a platform, but they face opponents who have already shown they can win away from home in this competition.

Vucinic's Montenegro are a side that can score goals, though they have shown defensive vulnerabilities across recent matches that Latvia will look to target.

With the group standings pulling these two teams in opposite directions, the gap between first and fourth place makes this a direct contest with consequences that will stretch to the final matchday.

Read on for everything you need to watch Latvia vs Montenegro live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Latvia vs Montenegro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Latvia are coached by Paolo Nicolato, with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Montenegro are led by Mirko Vucinic, and similarly no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details have been confirmed. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Latvia have recorded one win, three defeats, and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Armenia in the UEFA Nations League C, and they also fell 1-0 to the Faroe Islands in a friendly. Their only win in that run came against Gibraltar in Nations League C qualification, a 1-0 home victory. Latvia have struggled for consistency, conceding in four of their last five matches.

Montenegro arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent match produced a 3-2 victory away at Armenia in the Nations League, following an earlier 2-1 win over Cyprus. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia and a 1-0 win in Bulgaria also feature in that run. Vucinic's side have scored nine goals across those five matches but have also conceded seven, pointing to a team that is productive going forward while carrying some risk at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in September 2021, when Montenegro and Latvia drew 0-0 in World Cup qualification. Before that, Latvia beat Montenegro 1-2 in Riga in March 2021 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the four recorded meetings, Montenegro hold the stronger overall record, with wins in a 2020 friendly and a 2012 friendly, both played in Podgorica.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Armenia ARM 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 L W 3 Cyprus CYP 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L 4 Latvia LVA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Montenegro lead Group 2 heading into this fixture, while Latvia sit fourth. The result in Riga will either extend Montenegro's advantage at the top or give Latvia a lifeline in their bid to climb away from the bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Latvia vs Montenegro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: