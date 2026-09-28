UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Skonto Stadium

Today's game between Latvia and Cyprus will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Latvia vs Cyprus is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Latvia host Cyprus at Skonto Stadium in Riga in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture with genuine implications for both sides in the standings.

Paolo Nicolato's Latvia arrive at this match in difficult form. They lost 2-0 to Armenia in their most recent Nations League outing and have now suffered three defeats in their last five matches, leaving them in a precarious position in the group.

Cyprus, managed by Apostolos Mantzios, come to Riga sitting above Latvia in Group 2. Their campaign has been uneven, but a recent competitive loss to Montenegro shows they are engaging with the stronger sides in this division.

Latvia's record at Skonto Stadium gives them reason for confidence, and Nicolato will know that a home win is close to essential if they are to stay in contention in this group.

Mantzios's side have shown they can score goals and grind out results, as their win over Liechtenstein and draw with Slovenia in recent friendlies demonstrated. They will not arrive in Riga without ambition.

With both teams needing points, this fixture has the shape of a tightly contested affair between two sides who cannot afford to fall further behind in the group.

Read on for everything you need to watch Latvia vs Cyprus live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Latvia vs Cyprus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Latvia are managed by Paolo Nicolato, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cyprus head coach Apostolos Mantzios has also not confirmed his squad selection. No injuries or suspensions have been reported. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Latvia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, though the draw result listed shows a 1-1 scoreline that was recorded as a loss in the dataset, giving them a run of two wins and three defeats in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Armenia in the UEFA Nations League C. Prior to that, they lost 0-1 to the Faroe Islands in a friendly. Their two wins both came against Gibraltar in UEFA Nations League C qualification, including a 1-0 home victory and a 0-1 away win.

Cyprus have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League C. Before that, they beat Liechtenstein 0-2 in a friendly and drew 1-1 with Slovenia. A 3-2 win over Moldova earlier in the year rounds out a form record that shows a side capable of scoring but one that has also conceded in each of their last four matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Friendlies Cyprus CYP 1 Latvia LVA 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only meeting on record between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, played as a friendly on March 21, 2024, with Cyprus as the home team. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be established, and this Nations League fixture will represent a significant addition to their competitive head-to-head record.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Montenegro MTN 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Cyprus CYP 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Latvia LVA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Latvia sit fourth in Group 2, with Cyprus placed third. Cyprus's position above Latvia means the home side are chasing their opponents in the table, making this a direct contest where the gap between the two sides could narrow or extend depending on the result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Latvia vs Cyprus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: