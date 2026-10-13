Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Liverpool will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 PM.

LASK vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below. Paramount+ holds the primary English-language streaming rights for UEFA Champions League fixtures in the US, with Spanish-language coverage available through TUDN, UniMás, and ViX. DirecTV Stream also carries the match for subscribers.

Liverpool travel to the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz to face LASK in the Champions League, looking to build on their continental campaign after a bruising weekend in the Premier League.

The Reds arrive in Austria carrying fresh wounds from a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and raised questions about the squad's depth and consistency at the highest level.

Florian Wirtz struggled to impose himself against City's Rayan Cherki, while summer signing Bradley Barcola is still waiting for his first goal contribution in a Liverpool shirt. The pressure that comes with big-money transfers at Anfield is real, and both players will be eager to respond on the European stage.

LASK enter this fixture in poor domestic form, having lost to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga just days before this match. Their Champions League campaign has also been difficult, and they sit deep in the standings heading into this contest.

Andoni Iraola's side, by contrast, have shown they can perform in Europe, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their previous Champions League outing. A response is expected, and this fixture offers the perfect opportunity to deliver one.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch LASK vs Liverpool live.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LASK are managed by Dietmar Kuehbauer and are projected to line up with Lukas Jungwirth, Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Kasper Joergensen, Robert Ljubicic, George Bello, Sascha Horvath, Melayro Bogarde, Moses Usor, and Christoph Lang. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is expected to field Alisson Becker in goal, with a back line featuring Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet. Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz, Trey Nyoni, and Alexis Mac Allister are named in midfield, with Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad, though updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

LASK arrive in this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga, and they also fell 1-0 to AEK Athens in the Champions League earlier in September. Their sole win in this run came in a friendly against First Vienna FC, a 2-1 victory. Across the five matches, LASK have scored seven goals and conceded seven, with a 3-3 draw against Hartberg the only other occasion they found the net more than once.

Liverpool have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, but prior to that they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and won 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Reds drew 0-0 with Fulham and claimed a 0-1 win at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Liverpool have scored six goals and conceded five across this five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in November 2023, when Liverpool hosted LASK in the Europa League and won 4-0. Before that, LASK held the home fixture in September 2023, also in the Europa League, but Liverpool won that match 1-3 in Linz. Across both recorded meetings, Liverpool have won both games, scoring seven goals and conceding one.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, LASK sit in 27th position while Liverpool are placed 13th. Both clubs are operating in the middle-to-lower reaches of the table, meaning this fixture carries genuine weight for both sides as they look to improve their standing and secure progression in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: