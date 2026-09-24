UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Today's game between Kosovo and Ireland will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Kosovo vs Ireland is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Kosovo host the Republic of Ireland at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 action.

Franco Foda's side come into this fixture having shown they can mix it with stronger opposition, and home advantage in Pristina will be central to their ambitions of climbing the group standings.

Ireland arrive under Heimir Hallgrimsson with momentum built through recent friendlies, though the Nations League brings a sharper edge to proceedings.

Kosovo sit fourth in Group 3, while Ireland occupy second place — a gap that gives this match real competitive weight for both sides.

For Kosovo, three points would breathe life into their group campaign. For Ireland, a positive result away from home would strengthen their position at the top end of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live.

How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Franco Foda names a projected XI featuring Arijanet Muric in goal, with a back line of Albian Hajdari, Lumbardh Dellova, Mergim Vojvoda, and Dion Gallapeni. Leon Avdullahu, Veldin Hodza, Donat Rrudhani, and Edon Zhegrova are listed in midfield, with Fisnik Asllani and Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's projected XI for Ireland starts Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Dara O'Shea, Jake O'Brien, and Liam Kitching in defence alongside Chiedozie Ogbene. James Abankwah, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, and Ryan Manning are named in midfield, with Finn Azaz and Troy Parrott in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Kosovo have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Andorra, and they also claimed a 3-4 victory against Slovakia earlier in the year. They were beaten 0-1 by Turkiye and lost 2-1 to Czechia, giving them seven goals scored and four conceded across the five games. The draw came against Switzerland, finishing 1-1.

Ireland have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Canada, and they recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over Grenada in May. Ireland lost 2-2 to Czechia in World Cup qualifying and drew 0-0 with North Macedonia. Across the five matches they scored eight goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data is available for Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ireland IRL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Israel ISR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kosovo KOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Ireland sit second and Kosovo fourth. Ireland come into this match in a strong position to push for promotion, while Kosovo need a result to avoid falling further adrift at the bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: