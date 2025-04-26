How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

A high-stakes clash is set to unfold at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening as Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Punjab Kings in the 44th fixture of IPL 2025.

KKR’s title defence is hanging by a thread, with just three wins to show from their eight outings so far. Their most recent setback—a 39-run defeat to Gujarat Titans at home—further underlined their inconsistencies. The underwhelming form of marquee names like Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh has left the reigning champions teetering on the edge. Another loss here could all but extinguish their playoff aspirations.

In contrast, Punjab Kings find themselves just outside the top four, with a more encouraging five wins from eight. However, they, too, are coming off a defeat—going down by seven wickets to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who began the season on a tear, has seen his form taper off lately. Saturday’s showdown presents a timely opportunity for the Mumbai batter to lead from the front once more.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal

How to watch KKR vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between KKR and PBKS online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Kolkata’s batting, aside from captain Ajinkya Rahane, has lacked direction. In the last game, Quinton de Kock was left out in favor of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but the Afghan wicketkeeper could muster only a single run in his first appearance this season. Sunil Narine has had fleeting bursts of success at the top, while both Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have struggled to adjust to the sluggish Eden Gardens surface. Russell has occasionally cleared the boundary with brute force, but his overall impact has been minimal, and Ramandeep Singh has yet to justify his repeated chances.

One bright spark for KKR has been young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has tallied 197 runs from seven innings at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate nearing 150. However, the Knight Riders' tendency to shuffle him around in the batting order has hampered any chance of consistency.

Bowling has been KKR’s more reliable suit. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have held their own with the new ball, collecting 20 wickets between them. The spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Narine, and Moeen Ali have kept things tight during the middle overs. And although Russell’s batting hasn't fired, his off-pace variations could prove useful on the Eden track.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Punjab Kings Team News

For PBKS, openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have brought intent at the top, though their performances have fluctuated. Shreyas Iyer has provided a solid anchor at No. 3, amassing 263 runs in eight innings at a blistering strike rate of 185.21. He remains the lynchpin of their batting unit.

Nehal Wadhera has quietly contributed useful cameos in the middle order, maintaining a healthy strike rate of 146. While not lengthy, his knocks have come at crucial junctures. Josh Inglis hasn’t impressed much since replacing Glenn Maxwell, and with Eden expected to aid spin, the Kings may consider reverting to Maxwell for his all-round value.

Marcus Stoinis has had a hot-and-cold campaign, but when he finds the middle of the bat, he can swing games quickly. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh has emerged as a reliable finisher, consistently delivering in tight finishes.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has led the attack commendably, picking up 11 scalps from eight games at a respectable economy rate of 8.66. However, Marco Jansen has been on the expensive side, and Punjab’s bowling options off the bench offer little respite.

Yuzvendra Chahal, after a quiet start, is beginning to hit his stride, he now has nine wickets in as many matches, albeit at a slightly costly economy of 9.30. With Eden expected to offer some grip, Chahal and Harpreet Brar could enjoy bowling on this surface.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have locked horns 34 times in IPL history, with the men in purple holding the upper hand with 21 wins to Punjab’s 13. Earlier this season, in a low-scoring affair in Mullanpur, it was PBKS who came out on top, successfully defending a modest 111 as KKR crumbled to 95 all out in a forgettable chase.

KKR vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Cloudy and Humid

Cloudy and Humid Pitch: Batting-friendly

Eden Gardens served up a familiar surface in its last outing, with plenty of runs on offer, but with that trademark sluggishness creeping in as the innings progressed. A similar track is expected again, one where the ball tends to grip and stroke-making requires precision and patience. Spinners and slower bowlers are likely to come into play as the game wears on, heightening the importance of capitalizing on the powerplay while the field is up. Weather-wise, Kolkata should remain partly cloudy into the evening, with elevated humidity levels adding a touch of discomfort for players under the lights.