Watch: Kepa fires penalty over the bar after Chelsea keeper was brought on for Carabao Cup final shootout vs Liverpool
By Peter McVitie
Getty Images
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his decisive penalty sailing over the bar as his side lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.
Kepa was brought on to replace Edouard Mendy in the final minutes of extra-time so that he could feature in the penalty shootout that followed the 0-0 draw.
The first 20 penalties hit the back of the net, leading to the two teams' goalkeepers to settle it.
Editors' Picks
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- 'It's been a tough ride' - USMNT ace Pulisic perfectly poised to kickstart Chelsea career at Wembley
- Ronaldo looking his age as Man Utd struggle for goals
- Five-a-side row shows why FA policy for transgender players is no longer fit for purpose
Watch Kepa penalty sail over the bar
What happened?
After Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sent his penalty beyond the Spain international, it was Kepa's turn to step up.
But the 27-year-old saw his effort go sailing over the net, the only miss in the entire shootout, which saw Liverpool crowned the champions.