How to watch today's Kansas vs Samford NCAA March Madness game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know to watch today's Kansas vs Samford March Madness game

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament one of the interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 13 Samford vs No. 4 Kansas. Although many would expect Kansas to enter this game as the favorites, the Jayhawks current injury concerns make them possibly the most vulnerable top-four seed in this year's tournament.

Jayhawks star Hunter Dickinson is expected to be healthy enough to take the court again after sitting out the Big 12 conference tournament with injuries.

Although Dickinson will be back it remains to be seen just how healthy he actually is and how much rust he may have built up while sitting on the sidelines.

Extra rest has not been friendly to Kansas this season and they have a 3-7 against the spread with a rest advantage. The Jayhawks have also struggled when listed as betting favorites and hold a 11-14-1 record against the spread, but are 5-4 ATS after a loss.

getty images

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch No. 12 McNeese vs No. 5 Gonzaga in the NCAA, plus plenty more.

Kansas vs Samford: Date & start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 9:55 p.m. ET / Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

Where to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga on TV & stream live online

The McNeese vs Gonzaga game will air on TBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Sling streaming service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $40/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is the perfect option for catching March Madness. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

Kansas and Gonzaga team news

Kansas team news

Kevin McCullar Jr was also expected to return to the lineup but was ruled out for the tournament on Tuesday night. McCullar Jr. averaged 18.3 points and six rebounds per game throughout the regular season, while Dickenson averaged 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

Samford team news

Australian forward Achor Achor has been the Bulldogs star player this season and leads the Bulldogs with 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Three other members of the Bulldogs have also averaged double figures this season, however it will likely be point guard Ryan Jones ability to knock down deep 3-point shots that makes a major difference in the outcome of the contest. Jones led Samford with 55 3-point shots this season.