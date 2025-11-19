+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoJuventus
Juventus Training Center
team-logoOL Lyonnes
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Juventus vs Lyonnes Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Juventus and OL Lyonnes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus Women will face OL Lyonnes on Wednesday at the Juventus Center in Vinovo, Torino, Italy, in a UEFA Women's Champions League match. 

The match forms part of the league phase of the competition. Juventus is aiming to continue their strong home form, while second-placed Lyonnes will look to climb over league leaders Barcelona.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs OL Lyonnes online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+. ESPN and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Juventus Training Center

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Juventus Center, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestOLL
16
P. Peyraud-Magnin
3
E. Carbonell
4
E. Kullberg
23
C. Salvai
5
M. Harviken
29
T. Pinto
17
E. Godoe
33
A. Brighton
36
M. Cambiaghi
9
C. Beccari
14
A. Vangsgaard
1
C. Endler
4
S. Bacha
3
W. Renard
33
Tarciane
15
I. Engen
10
L. Heaps
6
M. Dumornay
20
L. Yohannes
22
T. Chawinga
14
A. Hegerberg
11
K. Diani

4-3-3

OLLAway team crest

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Canzi

OLL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Giraldez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Juventus team news

Juventus will be confident given their recent strong showings at home and the leadership of key players such as Cristiana Girelli

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

OL Lyonnes team news

Lyon remain a competitive force with strong attacking options and depth. The team aims to maintain pressure on domestic rivals while performing well in Europe.

They will be confident of continuing their winning run in all competitions, with a fully fit squad ready to go.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

OLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

OLL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement