How to watch today's Juventus vs Lyonnes Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventus Women will face OL Lyonnes on Wednesday at the Juventus Center in Vinovo, Torino, Italy, in a UEFA Women's Champions League match.

The match forms part of the league phase of the competition. Juventus is aiming to continue their strong home form, while second-placed Lyonnes will look to climb over league leaders Barcelona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Juventus vs OL Lyonnes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+. ESPN and Amazon Prime Video in the US.

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Juventus Center, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus will be confident given their recent strong showings at home and the leadership of key players such as Cristiana Girelli.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

OL Lyonnes team news

Lyon remain a competitive force with strong attacking options and depth. The team aims to maintain pressure on domestic rivals while performing well in Europe.

They will be confident of continuing their winning run in all competitions, with a fully fit squad ready to go.

