+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification AFC
team-logo
team-logo
Stream live on fuboWatch live on fanatiz
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Japan vs Indonesia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification AFCJapan vs IndonesiaJapanIndonesia

How to watch the AFC World Cup qualifier match between Japan and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan welcome Indonesia in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.

Japan, already assured of a place in the next qualifying round, will look to maintain their perfect record, while Indonesia needs a result to keep their World Cup dream alive. The match is expected to draw significant attention, with both teams bringing passionate support and high stakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualifier match between Japan and Indonesia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Japan vs Indonesia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification AFC - 3rd Round Grp. C

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium, with kick-off at 6.35 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Japan team news

Japan enter this fixture in imperious form, having won all but one of their group matches so far, scoring 14 goals in the process. Manager Hajime Moriyasu is expected to rotate his squad slightly, given their qualification is already secured, but will still field a strong team to maintain momentum.

Key players such as Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo are available, though there is speculation that some Europe-based stars may be rested. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Japanese camp, giving Moriyasu a full squad to choose from as they aim to finish the group stage with an excellent record.

Indonesia team news

Indonesia come into the match knowing they have missed out on automatic qualification but still have a chance at getting a ticket.

Indonesia have no fresh injury concerns, and star forward Rafael Struick is expected to lead the line. The Garuda will need a disciplined defensive performance and clinical finishing to challenge the group leaders.

Form

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

IDN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

JPN

Last 2 matches

IDN

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta