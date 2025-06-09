How to watch today's Japan vs Indonesia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC World Cup qualifier match between Japan and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan welcome Indonesia in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.

Japan, already assured of a place in the next qualifying round, will look to maintain their perfect record, while Indonesia needs a result to keep their World Cup dream alive. The match is expected to draw significant attention, with both teams bringing passionate support and high stakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualifier match between Japan and Indonesia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Japan vs Indonesia kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium, with kick-off at 6.35 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Japan team news

Japan enter this fixture in imperious form, having won all but one of their group matches so far, scoring 14 goals in the process. Manager Hajime Moriyasu is expected to rotate his squad slightly, given their qualification is already secured, but will still field a strong team to maintain momentum.

Key players such as Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo are available, though there is speculation that some Europe-based stars may be rested. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Japanese camp, giving Moriyasu a full squad to choose from as they aim to finish the group stage with an excellent record.

Indonesia team news

Indonesia come into the match knowing they have missed out on automatic qualification but still have a chance at getting a ticket.

Indonesia have no fresh injury concerns, and star forward Rafael Struick is expected to lead the line. The Garuda will need a disciplined defensive performance and clinical finishing to challenge the group leaders.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

JPN Last 2 matches IDN 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Indonesia 0 - 4 Japan

Japan 3 - 1 Indonesia 7 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

