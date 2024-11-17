+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
San Siro
How to watch today's Italy vs France Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and France, as well as kick-off time and team news

Italy will take on France in the UEFA Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday.

Italy and France are first and second in the group standings and have already qualified for the next stage. Italy need to avoid a defeat by more than two goals to latch onto the top spot. France, who are heading into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Israel, will be looking for a stunning win on the final group matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Italy vs France kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 2
San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy vs France Probable lineups

ItalyHome team crest

3-5-1-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFRA
1
G. Donnarumma
22
G. Di Lorenzo
21
A. Bastoni
4
A. Buongiorno
18
N. Barella
16
D. Frattesi
20
A. Cambiaso
5
M. Locatelli
8
S. Tonali
3
F. Dimarco
11
M. Kean
16
M. Maignan
17
W. Saliba
5
J. Kounde
15
I. Konate
22
T. Hernandez
18
W. Zaire-Emery
13
N. Kante
7
M. Olise
20
B. Barcola
14
A. Rabiot
9
M. Thuram

4-2-3-1

FRAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luciano Spalletti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Didier Deschamps

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Italy team news

The hosts are dealing with injuries to Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are long-term absentees and will be unavailable for selection.

France team news

As for France, they will be without Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, though the reasons for his absence remain unclear.

Wesley Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Loic Bade, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all unavailable due to injuries.

Form

ITA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ITA

Last 5 matches

FRA

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

