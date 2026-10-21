Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and ViX.

Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Giuseppe Meazza in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for the Nerazzurri's European ambitions.

Cristian Chivu's side arrive at this match under pressure after a difficult run in continental competition. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 3-4 defeat to Club Brugge, a result that has left Inter needing a response on home soil. Chivu has been direct about where responsibility lies, urging his players to focus entirely on securing three points rather than dwelling on outside criticism.

Alessandro Bastoni has added his own voice to the dressing room conversation, calling on team-mates to set aside any complacency born from past European success and confront the reality of their current position in the competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive in form. Arda Turan's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League. They are not travelling to Milan simply to make up the numbers.

Inter did show their character in Serie A at the weekend, coming from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 in a second-half turnaround that highlighted the squad's depth and collective spirit. Nicolo Barella, wearing the captain's armband in place of the injured Lautaro Martinez, was central to that performance.

For US-based fans wanting to follow the action, details on how to watch and live stream the match are below.

How to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cristian Chivu names a projected XI of Josep Martinez, Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Piotr Zielinski, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Pio Esposito, and Marcus Thuram. Inter are without Curtis Jones, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, and Lautaro Martinez through injury.

For Shakhtar Donetsk, Arda Turan's projected XI reads: Dmytro Riznyk, Vinicius Tobias, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar, Pedro Henrique, Alisson Santana, Newerton, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, Pedrinho, and Kaua Elias. Marlon Santos is listed as unavailable through injury.

Form

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 win over Bologna in Serie A, a result that followed a 3-4 Champions League loss to Club Brugge. Prior to that European setback, Inter beat Parma 3-0 in the league. The defeat to Brugge is the only loss in this run, though it came with a significant defensive cost.

Shakhtar have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over FC Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League, coming three days after a 3-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens. Turan's side have kept two clean sheets in this run and have not lost since before this recorded sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at home in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures listed, Inter have one win, three draws, and one match not resulting in a win for Shakhtar, with the most emphatic result being a 5-0 Inter victory in the Europa League in August 2020. Three of the five previous meetings ended level.

Standings

In the current Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit in 12th place while Inter are positioned 30th, meaning Inter enter this fixture needing points to move clear of the lower reaches of the standings and keep their knockout-stage prospects alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: