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Serie A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will broadcast Inter v Como live. The match will be available on TV and via live stream.

At the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter and Como meet in a Lombardy derby between two in-form teams with very different ambitions. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of this Serie A matchday.

Cristian Chivu's Inter arrive after an excellent Champions League performance. They beat Feyenoord 3-0 in Rotterdam, with Djed Spence among their best performers. The derby defeat to AC Milan still weighs on them in the league, though, and they are looking for consistency.

Meanwhile, Como are on an exceptional run. Cesc Fabregas's side have just demolished Lens 9-1 in the Champions League, a result that caused a stir across Europe, and have not lost in Serie A for weeks. Five wins in their last five competitive matches show no sign of a downturn.

Fabregas has built something rare in Italian football: a team that plays spectacular football and gets results. The 9-1 win over Lens was no one-off. Emphatic victories over Leipzig and Manchester United had come before it. Como are no longer a surprise. They are an established force.

While Spence showed positive signs against Feyenoord, Chivu is still waiting for consistency from the English reinforcements who arrived in the summer. The other two, Stones and Jones, remain sidelined.

Inter sit second in Serie A and Como fourth. Their meeting could shift the balance in the standings.

Details on where to watch Inter v Como live on TV and via live stream are below.

Team news

Without Lautaro Martinez, Luis Henrique, Curtis Jones and John Stones, Chivu has a significant absence in attack and several gaps in defence and midfield. Inter's probable XI has Josep Martinez in goal, Bisseck, Bastoni and Akanji in defence, Diouf, Carlos Augusto, Spence, Sucic, Barella and Calhanoglu in midfield, and Marcus Thuram as the sole attacking focal point.

Fabregas must do without Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez, Moise Kean and Jayden Addai. Como remain competitive despite those absences: Butez in goal, Yan Couto, Ramon, Kempf and Kaiki in defence, Milla and Ricci in midfield, and Nico Paz, Baturina and Da Cunha behind Douvikas.

Form

Four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches have left Inter with a positive overall goal difference. They most recently beat Feyenoord 3-0 in the Champions League, while their defeat came against AC Milan in the Serie A derby, 3-1. Inter have looked solid in Europe and scored in each of their recent victories.

Como have won all five of their last competitive matches, scoring an impressive number of goals. Their latest victory was the remarkable 9-1 Champions League win over Lens, in which Douvikas scored a hat-trick. Before that, they beat Manchester United 4-1, also in Europe.

Previous meetings

In April 2026, Inter beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia in the sides' most recent meeting. Inter have won three of their last five meetings, while Como have one win and one draw. Their Serie A meeting in December 2025 ended in a convincing 4-0 win for Inter in Milan.

Standings

Inter are currently second in Serie A, with Como fourth.