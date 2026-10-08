Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 9 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Instituto and Boca Juniors will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Instituto vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Instituto host Boca Juniors in a Liga Profesional Clausura fixture with genuine table implications for both sides.

Diego Flores' Instituto arrive as the form team in Clausura Group A, sitting top of the table after four wins from their last five league matches. Their most recent outing brought a commanding 4-1 victory over Independiente, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine title contenders.

Boca Juniors travel in strong shape under Rodolfo Arruabarrena, sitting second in Clausura Group A and pushing hard for top spot. The visit to Instituto comes on the back of a 3-0 league win over Union, with the squad carrying real momentum into this road assignment.

The 19-year-old winger Leonel Flores has been the story of Boca's week, scoring twice in a Liga Profesional match before featuring for Argentina the following day — a remarkable 24-hour spell that the teenager described with characteristic confidence, insisting he had the energy to play another match if called upon.

Leandro Paredes is set to feature in midfield, adding experience to a Boca side that has won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

With the top two in Clausura Group A meeting directly, three points here could reshape the table at a critical stage of the season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Instituto vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Instituto are managed by Diego Flores. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home side at this stage, and a projected XI has not been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors are led by Rodolfo Arruabarrena. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been provided. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Instituto head into this fixture in excellent form, winning four of their last five Liga Profesional matches and losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 win over Independiente, and they also beat Talleres 3-1 and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 during this run. The sole defeat came 3-2 against Union. Instituto have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games, with four consecutive wins heading into this match.

Boca Juniors have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Liga Profesional win over Union, and they also claimed a 2-3 Copa Argentina victory over Racing Club and a 0-2 league win at San Lorenzo. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sao Paulo. Boca have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Boca Juniors at home in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Boca Juniors hold the upper hand, with that 2026 win the most recent result between the clubs in league competition. Earlier meetings include a 0-0 draw in July 2024 and a 2-3 Instituto win in March 2023, when Instituto claimed victory at Boca's ground.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto lead the table while Boca Juniors sit in second place, meaning this is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group. In the separate Apertura Group A standings, Boca occupy second while Instituto are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: