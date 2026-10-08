Toronto Maple Leafs vs Las Vegas Golden Knights Predictions, Picks & Odds - 10/8/26

The Leafs (2-2-0) have made a mixed start to the 2026-27 season as they look to return to the playoffs. On Tuesday, they returned to .500 after a thrilling game at the Scotiabank Arena, beating out the Predators. Toronto trailed 3-0 midway through the second period but managed to pull it back before ultimately winning out 5-4 in overtime, thanks to big contributions from Auston Matthews (1 G, 3 A) and William Nylander (1 G, 2 A).

The road team faces a tough challenge against Las Vegas (3-1-0). The Golden Knights went 39-26-17 to win the Pacific Division in 2025-26 and then embarked on a brilliant playoff run that look the franchise all the way to the Stanley Cup final. Las Vegas led Carolina 2-1 in the series but could not stop the Hurricanes from surging back, ultimately going down 4-2. But the team has picked up very much where it left off in the new season. Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the Kraken leaves the Golden Knights once more at the top of the Pacific Division and looking good value for another strong campaign.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Las Vegas Golden Knights Predictions, Picks & Odds - 10pm - 10/8/2026

Las Vegas Puckline -1.5 @ +145 with BetMGM

Over 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetMGM

William Nylander Anytime Goal @ +200 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Knights too strong at home Las Vegas Puckline

The Maple Leafs have done a good job at keeping games close so far in the season but I think that will end on Thursday as Las Vegas pulls through to cover the puckline. The Golden Knights have been lethal offensively to start the year, racking up 17 goals in their opening four games while conceding just 10. The head-to-head record also points to a big Las Vegas win, with the Knights taking both of the games between these two teams in 2025-26. Toronto last managed a win over the Knights way back in November 2024 and I can’t see that run ending on Thursday.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Pick 1: Golden Knights -1.5 @ +145 with BetMGM

Plenty of goals in Vegas. Over 6.5 goals

When these two teams come together the result is generally a high-scoring game. The two matchups between Toronto and Las Vegas last year yielded a total of 20 goals, with both hitting the over. Look for a repeat of that on Thursday. The Golden Knights have begun the season with a 3-1 O/U record, having gone 22-18 on the over last year at home.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Pick 2: Over 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetMGM

Nylander to continue recent surge. Anytime goal for Maple Leafs

If the Leafs are to make a run at postseason hockey this season a lot will depend on William Nylander sustaining his hot start. The 30-year-old Swede has netted three times in Toronto’s opening four games and managed to hit 30 goals last year despite missing a significant portion of the season with lower body and groin complaints. He looks healthy now and could be the key to the Leafs’ hopes of an upset at the T-Mobile Arena if he can find the net.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Pick 3: William Nylander anytime goal for Maple Leafs @ +200 with BetMGM

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Las Vegas Golden Knights Start Time

Fresh off a nail-biting win over the Predators, the Maple Leafs now face a formidable opponent on the road this Thursday. The Golden Knights have won three of their opening four games and look good value to dominate the Western Conference once again. They welcome Toronto to the T-Mobile Arena as a clear favorite but the Leafs will look to in-form Auston Matthews and William Nylander as they look to spring an upset.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Las Vegas Golden Knights Game Details