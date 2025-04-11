How to watch IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach: Livestream, schedule, date, time and TV channels

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach, including how to watch and stream the action live in USA..

After making a powerful statement in the two longest endurance events on the IMSA calendar, the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 is ready to show its short-distance prowess in one of the quickest races of the year.

This Saturday, April 12, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach roars through the streets of downtown in a 100-minute sprint that leaves little room for error and even less time for recovery.

Porsche has opened the 2025 season in dominant fashion, clinching victories in both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Fresh off those wins and riding high after last season's Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) championship, Felipe Nasr is brimming with confidence as the series shifts from endurance to aggression.

Reigning Long Beach winner Renger van der Zande, who claimed victory last year alongside Sebastien Bourdais in the now-idled No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac, returns to defend his crown. This time, van der Zande pairs with Nick Yelloly in the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 for Meyer Shank Racing, one of 11 GTP contenders gunning for the overall win.

Despite Porsche's early-season sweep in GTP, BMW has snatched pole position in both races thus far—highlighting how crucial track position could be on Long Beach's tight, unforgiving street circuit. In the GTD class, 16 entries are set to battle it out, including the defending Long Beach winner—the No. 89 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

A notable storyline in the GTD field is the debut of Robert Wickens, who continues his inspiring comeback after a devastating 2018 IndyCar crash at Pocono left him with spinal injuries. Wickens will team up with four-time Long Beach winner Tommy Milner in the No. 36 DXDT Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.

When and where is the 2025 IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Dates: Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 12 Start time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET Distance: A 100-minute race, 11 turns, 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California

The 2025 IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach is set for Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT.

Check out the full lineup of all 27 entries across the GTP and GTD categories set to compete in the 2025 IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

How to watch 2025 IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach

TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live stream: Peacock

The IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be available for fans to watch live from start to finish on USA Network and streamed in its entirety on Peacock, with coverage kicking off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 12.

Calling the action for NBC Sports will be Brian Till and Calvin Fish in the broadcast booth, while Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will deliver updates and insights from pit lane throughout the race.

