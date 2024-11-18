How to watch today's Hungary vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary will take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League at the Puskas Arena on Monday.

Germany registered a big 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last outing in the competition, and that result has confirmed their progress from the group stage as table-toppers. They will be confident of remaining unbeaten in the group with a win against Hungary, who are set to finish third.

How to watch Hungary vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hungary vs Germany kick-off time

The match will be played at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Germany team news

Jonathan Tah received a yellow card, ruling him out through suspension for the game against Germany.

Joshua Kimmich was forced off in the second half due to an ankle injury in the last outing and could be unavailable for selection.

Hungary team news

Hungary, meanwhile, will regain the services of experienced defender Attila Fiola as he returns from a suspension for accumulated bookings.

Marco Rossi's side emerged from their heavy defeat to the Netherlands without any new injury concerns.

