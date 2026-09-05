Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Hull City vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States across NBC, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hull City host Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with Sergej Jakirovic's side looking to make it back-to-back league wins on home soil.

Hull arrive into this fixture with genuine confidence. Three wins from their last three competitive outings, including a 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United and a Carabao Cup win against Stoke City, have set the tone for what looks like a promising top-flight campaign under Jakirovic.

Aston Villa, by contrast, are in a difficult moment. Unai Emery's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 Premier League thrashing at Brighton and a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Monday evening. The pressure is already building at Villa Park.

Villa's injury list adds further strain. Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka are both sidelined, while Joao Gomes is suspended, leaving Emery short of options in central midfield. Nicolas Jackson leads the attack in what is shaping up to be a difficult afternoon for the visitors.

For Hull, goalkeeper Jack Butland remains out, with Konstantinos Tzolakis set to continue between the sticks. Jakirovic is also without several outfield players, but the hosts' recent form suggests the squad has the depth to cope.

This is a fixture that carries real significance in the early-season table. Hull sit third in the Premier League, while Villa find themselves down in 19th, making Saturday's contest a sharp test of character for both clubs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic names a projected XI of Tzolakis, Mendy, Egan, Ajayi, Slater, Coyle, Giles, Morita, Belloumi, McBurnie, and Stroud. The Tigers are without Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is set to name a projected XI of Suzuki, Nilsson Lindeloef, Maatsen, Cash, Torres, Hemmings, Kamara, Buendia, McGinn, Barkley, and Jackson. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are all absent through injury, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Hull City have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City on August 29, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the league on August 22. Hull drew 1-1 with Stoke City in the Carabao Cup and drew 0-0 with Nice in a pre-season friendly, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Tigers have scored four goals and conceded three across that five-match run.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 31, following a 4-0 loss to Brighton on August 23. Villa also lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly, 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, and 2-1 to Bayern Munich in pre-season. Emery's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on January 19, 2019, when Aston Villa and Hull City drew 2-2. Across the last five recorded meetings, which all took place in the Championship except for one Premier League fixture, Hull City hold one outright win, Villa hold two, and two matches ended level. The sole Premier League encounter in the dataset ended in a 2-0 home win for Hull City on February 10, 2015.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City currently sit third, while Aston Villa are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: