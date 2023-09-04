WATCH: Leo watches Leo! Hollywood superstar DiCaprio in attendance in Los Angeles to witness Messi's greatness in Inter Miami's MLS victory over LAFC

Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was in attendance to watch Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi yet again starred for Inter Miami as they comfortably beat Los Angeles FC in a Major League Soccer clash on Sunday. The Argentine provided two assists in his team's 3-1 win.

As Messi was in action for his side, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was in attendance at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of the world's best soccer player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not just DiCaprio, but a host of Hollywood A-listers and celebrities were present at the ground to watch the Argentine sensation in action in the MLS. Among the notable attendees were Selena Gomez, LeBron James, Owen Wilson and Prince Harry.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi is likely to be next seen in action for Inter Miami in a MLS clash against Sporting KC.