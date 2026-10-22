Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Hoffenheim vs Lyon is available to watch live in the USA on Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hoffenheim host Lyon at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim in the Europa League, with Christian Ilzer's side desperate to arrest a damaging run of results on home soil.

Hoffenheim arrive at this fixture in poor shape. Four defeats from their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League have left them placed 30th in the Europa League table, and the pressure on Ilzer's squad to produce a result is mounting with each passing week.

Lyon, managed by Paulo Fonseca, travel to Germany in a far more confident mood. The French side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their most recent Europa League outing, with goals from Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah, and Pavel Sulc securing victory at the Groupama Stadium despite a spirited second-half fightback from the Eagles.

That win, combined with a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Nice, has given Lyon real momentum heading into this fixture. Fonseca's side sit eighth in the Europa League standings — well clear of their hosts — and will arrive in Sinsheim with belief that they can extend their continental push.

For Hoffenheim, the SNP Arena represents their best opportunity to turn the tide. A home crowd could prove decisive for a side that badly needs a positive result to stay within reach of the qualification places.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Christian Ilzer takes charge of Hoffenheim with no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this Europa League fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Paulo Fonseca's Lyon side are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on availability and the projected XI will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, though that positive result followed three consecutive defeats. They lost 2-3 to Besiktas in the Europa League and 2-3 to Hamburger SV in the league during that difficult run. Hoffenheim have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice, which followed their 3-2 Europa League victory over Crystal Palace. Earlier in the run, Lyon beat Rennes 4-0 in Ligue 1 and won 1-2 away at Anderlecht in Europe. Fonseca's side have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2024, when they drew 2-2 in the Europa League. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lyon and 3-3 in Sinsheim. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a victory, with all three matches ending level.

Standings

In the Europa League, Lyon's eighth-place position puts them comfortably within the automatic qualification spots, while Hoffenheim's 30th-place standing leaves them among the sides at real risk of elimination if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: