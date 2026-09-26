UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 WWK Arena

Today's game between Germany and Greece will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Germany vs Greece live on FS2, with streaming options available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Germany host Greece at the WWK Arena in Augsburg in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to build on their recent international results in front of their home supporters.

Klopp has made a statement of intent with his squad selections, recalling Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the fold after the goalkeeper's emotional return to the national team setup following two years of hardship. The 34-year-old, who joined Ajax on loan this summer to revive his career, starts between the posts.

Germany arrive into this fixture having drawn 1-1 with the Netherlands in their most recent Nations League outing, a result that keeps them in touch at the top of the group standings but underlines there is still work to do.

Greece come into the match in positive form after defeating Serbia 1-2 in their previous Nations League fixture. Ivan Jovanovic's side currently sit top of Group 2, giving this contest added weight at the WWK Arena.

There is also a subplot running through the German camp. Teenage defender Noahkai Banks, previously capped at youth level for the United States, has committed his international future to Germany, filing a one-time switch with FIFA. Klopp's squad continues to evolve.

Pochettino's response to losing Banks was pointed: the USMNT head coach said he only wants players with no doubt about representing his side. For Germany, it is a straightforward gain.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Greece live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Germany vs Greece with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jurgen Klopp names Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with a back four of Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, and Philipp Treu. Joshua Kimmich anchors the midfield alongside Nadiem Amiri and Felix Nmecha, with Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi, and Younes Ebnoutalib making up the forward line. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic is set to line up with Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, a back four of Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Georgios Vagiannidis, and Konstantinos Mavropanos, and an attacking unit featuring Christos Tzolis, Anastasios Douvikas, and Charalampos Kostoulas. Konstantinos Karetsas, Dimitrios Kourbelis, and Christos Zafeiris are expected in midfield. No injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the away side.

Form

Germany's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Klopp's side opened the 2026 World Cup with a 7-1 demolition of Curacao before beating Ivory Coast 2-1, but they then fell to Ecuador 2-1 and were knocked out by Paraguay in a 1-1 draw decided on other terms. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the Nations League. Across those five games, Germany scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Greece arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Serbia in the Nations League, and they also drew 2-2 with Sweden in a June friendly. Greece scored five goals across the five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 Germany win in a friendly played in June 2024. Germany have won all four of the previous fixtures in this dataset, including a 4-2 victory over Greece at Euro 2012 and a 2-0 home win in World Cup qualifying in September 2000. Greece have not beaten Germany in any of the last four recorded encounters between the nations.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Germany GER 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Netherlands NED 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Serbia SER 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Greece currently occupy first place while Germany sit second, meaning this fixture has direct implications for who leads the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Greece today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: