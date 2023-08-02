WATCH: Gaffe of the World Cup? Italy's Benedetta Orsi gifts South Africa an equaliser with embarrassing own goal as her 25-yard pass flies past Francesca Durante

Italy defender Benedetta Orsi has dropped a clanger in her World Cup debut, scoring an embarrasing own goal from 25 yards out.

Orsi scores shock own goal

1-1 at break

Italy going through as it stands

WHAT HAPPENED? Receiving the ball from teammate Elena Linari, Orsi turned toward her own goal and hit a risky backpass to keeper Francesca Durante, which backfired terribly. Zipping across the wet turf into the bottom corner, it was impossible for Italy's keeper to reach, and the gaffe could have serious consequences. The goal levelled things up for South Africa, ramping up the tension as Italy look to secure their place in the World Cup knockout stages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As things stand, Italy will still qualify for the round of 16; however, given their dominance in the first half against South Africa, Milena Bertolini's side will be hoping to further solidify their progression with a winning goal in their final group clash.

WHAT NEXT FOR ITALY? If they do make it through Group G as runners-up, Italy will go on to face one of the tournament's toughest teams, the Netherlands, who won Group E with 7 points, scoring 9 goals in the process.